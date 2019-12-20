Saunders Siblings to Take Over Feinstein's/54 Below in Family Dinner: Holiday Edition December 23

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 20, 2019
 
The siblings have individually appeared on Broadway and beyond in The Great Comet, Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, and more.
Alanna Saunders, Heath Saunders, Claire Saunders, and Trent Saunders

Feinstein's/54 Below will play host to a family gathering of a different kind on December 23, when siblings Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, NBC's Peter Pan Live!), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; Alice by Heart), Claire Saunders (School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play), and Trent Saunders (Aladdin, Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) will converge to perform Family Dinner: Holiday Edition.

The concert, which is arranged and orchestrated by Heath Saunders and directed by Jay Armstrong Johnson, is billed as "an evening of merriment, mischief, and mayhem, where all are welcome, but nobody quite fits."

The Saunders Collective
Joining the siblings (who together form the Saunders Collective) for the holiday-themed concert will be music director Dan Garmon, drummer Josh Roberts, bassist Julia Adamy, and guitarist Megan Talay.

Family Dinner: Holiday Edition plays Feinstein’s/54 Below on December 23 at 9:30 PM. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.com.

To learn more about the Saunders family and their story, check out TheSaundersCollective.com.

