The following is a list of live stage productions announced to be shown in movie theatres and on television. If you would like to submit any updates, please email dgewirtzman@playbill.com.
FLEABAG
• U.S. Broadcast Date: September 12, 2019
• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Vicky Jones
• Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
• Phoebe Waller-Bridge's solo play a woman struggling to maintain her personal relationships and her guinea pig-themed cafe.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 17, 2019
• Theatre: Bridge Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner
• Cast: Hammed Animashaun, Oliver Chris, Gwendoline Christie, David Moorst
• William Shakespeare's comedy about a feuding fairy King and Queen who cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
42ND STREET
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 1, 2019
• Theatre: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London
• Stage Director: Mark Bramble
• Cast: Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, Ashley Day
• A Great Performances broadcast of Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble's musical about a chorus girl who steps into the starring role of a Broadway show.
• More Information: PBS
HANSARD
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 7, 2019
• Theatre: National Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Simon Godwin
• Cast: Lindsay Duncan, Alex Jennings
• Simon Woods' play about a high profile political couple engaged in tense a battle of their own at home.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S THE KING AND I
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 8, 2019
• Theatre: The London Palladium, London
• Stage Director: Bartlett Sher
• Cast: Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, Ashley Day
• A Great Performances broadcast of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's musical about schoolteacher Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam.
• More Information: PBS
RED
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 15, 2019
• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Michael Grandage
• Cast: Alfred Molina, Alfred Enoch
• A Great Performances broadcast of John Logan's play about artist Mark Rothko.
• More Information: PBS
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 22, 2019
• Theatre: Delacorte Theater, New York
• Stage Director: Kenny Leon
• Cast: Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman
• A Great Performances broadcast of the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy.
• More Information: PBS
PRESENT LAUGHTER
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 28, 2019
• Theatre: The Old Vic, London
• Stage Director: Matthew Warchus
• Cast: Andrew Scott
• Noël Coward's comedy about a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis.
• More Information: National Theatre Live
KINKY BOOTS
• Channel: PBS
• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 29, 2019
• Theatre: Adelphi Theatre, London
• Stage Director: Jerry Mitchell
• Cast: Killian Donnelly, Matt Henry
• A Great Performances broadcast of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's Tony Award-winning musical about the owner of a struggling shoe factory, and the drag queen who helps him save the business.
• More Information: PBS