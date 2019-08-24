Schedule of Upcoming Live Theatre Broadcasts in Movie Theatres and on Television

The following is a list of live stage productions announced to be shown in movie theatres and on television. If you would like to submit any updates, please email dgewirtzman@playbill.com.

FLEABAG

• U.S. Broadcast Date: September 12, 2019

• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Vicky Jones

• Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

• Phoebe Waller-Bridge's solo play a woman struggling to maintain her personal relationships and her guinea pig-themed cafe.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

• U.S. Broadcast Date: October 17, 2019

• Theatre: Bridge Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner

• Cast: Hammed Animashaun, Oliver Chris, Gwendoline Christie, David Moorst

• William Shakespeare's comedy about a feuding fairy King and Queen who cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

42ND STREET

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 1, 2019

• Theatre: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

• Stage Director: Mark Bramble

• Cast: Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, Ashley Day

• A Great Performances broadcast of Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble's musical about a chorus girl who steps into the starring role of a Broadway show.

• More Information: PBS

HANSARD

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 7, 2019

• Theatre: National Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Simon Godwin

• Cast: Lindsay Duncan, Alex Jennings

• Simon Woods' play about a high profile political couple engaged in tense a battle of their own at home.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S THE KING AND I

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 8, 2019

• Theatre: The London Palladium, London

• Stage Director: Bartlett Sher

• Cast: Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, Ashley Day

• A Great Performances broadcast of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's musical about schoolteacher Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam.

• More Information: PBS

RED

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 15, 2019

• Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Michael Grandage

• Cast: Alfred Molina, Alfred Enoch

• A Great Performances broadcast of John Logan's play about artist Mark Rothko.

• More Information: PBS

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 22, 2019

• Theatre: Delacorte Theater, New York

• Stage Director: Kenny Leon

• Cast: Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman

• A Great Performances broadcast of the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy.

• More Information: PBS

PRESENT LAUGHTER

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 28, 2019

• Theatre: The Old Vic, London

• Stage Director: Matthew Warchus

• Cast: Andrew Scott

• Noël Coward's comedy about a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

• More Information: National Theatre Live

KINKY BOOTS

• Channel: PBS

• U.S. Broadcast Date: November 29, 2019

• Theatre: Adelphi Theatre, London

• Stage Director: Jerry Mitchell

• Cast: Killian Donnelly, Matt Henry

• A Great Performances broadcast of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's Tony Award-winning musical about the owner of a struggling shoe factory, and the drag queen who helps him save the business.

• More Information: PBS