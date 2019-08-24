Schedule of Upcoming Live Theatre Broadcasts in Movie Theatres and on TV

Schedule of Upcoming Live Theatre Broadcasts in Movie Theatres and on Television
By David Gewirtzman
Aug 24, 2019
 
Live_Broadcasts_Graphic+HR

The following is a list of live stage productions announced to be shown in movie theatres and on television. If you would like to submit any updates, please email dgewirtzman@playbill.com.

FLEABAG
U.S. Broadcast Date: September 12, 2019
Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London
Stage Director: Vicky Jones
Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's solo play a woman struggling to maintain her personal relationships and her guinea pig-themed cafe.
More Information: National Theatre Live

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
U.S. Broadcast Date: October 17, 2019
Theatre: Bridge Theatre, London
Stage Director: Nicholas Hytner
Cast: Hammed Animashaun, Oliver Chris, Gwendoline Christie, David Moorst
William Shakespeare's comedy about a feuding fairy King and Queen who cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play.
More Information: National Theatre Live

42ND STREET
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 1, 2019
Theatre: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London
Stage Director: Mark Bramble
Cast: Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, Ashley Day
A Great Performances broadcast of Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble's musical about a chorus girl who steps into the starring role of a Broadway show.
More Information: PBS

HANSARD
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 7, 2019
Theatre: National Theatre, London
Stage Director: Simon Godwin
Cast: Lindsay Duncan, Alex Jennings
Simon Woods' play about a high profile political couple engaged in tense a battle of their own at home.
More Information: National Theatre Live

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S THE KING AND I
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 8, 2019
Theatre: The London Palladium, London
Stage Director: Bartlett Sher
Cast: Bonnie Langford, Tom Lister, Clare Halse, Ashley Day
A Great Performances broadcast of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's musical about schoolteacher Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam.
More Information: PBS

RED
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 15, 2019
Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, London
Stage Director: Michael Grandage
Cast: Alfred Molina, Alfred Enoch
A Great Performances broadcast of John Logan's play about artist Mark Rothko.
More Information: PBS

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 22, 2019
Theatre: Delacorte Theater, New York
Stage Director: Kenny Leon
Cast: Danielle Brooks, Grantham Coleman
A Great Performances broadcast of the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy.
More Information: PBS

PRESENT LAUGHTER
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 28, 2019
Theatre: The Old Vic, London
Stage Director: Matthew Warchus
Cast: Andrew Scott
Noël Coward's comedy about a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis.
More Information: National Theatre Live

KINKY BOOTS
Channel: PBS
U.S. Broadcast Date: November 29, 2019
Theatre: Adelphi Theatre, London
Stage Director: Jerry Mitchell
Cast: Killian Donnelly, Matt Henry
A Great Performances broadcast of Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein's Tony Award-winning musical about the owner of a struggling shoe factory, and the drag queen who helps him save the business.
More Information: PBS

