Schedule of Upcoming Movie Musical Adaptations

By David Gewirtzman
Aug 30, 2019
 
The following is a list of stage musicals announced to be adapted as films. If you would like to submit any updates, please email dgewirtzman@playbill.com.

NOW PLAYING

THE LION KING
• Release Date: July 19, 2019
• Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures, Fairview Entertainment
• Screenplay: Jeff Nathanson
• Director: Jon Favreau
• Cast: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones
• A live-action adaptation of the Disney musical with songs by Elton John and Tim Rice.
• Latest Update: Read Reviews for Disney’s The Lion King Live-Action Remake (7/11/2019)


UPCOMING

CATS
• Release Date: December 20, 2019
• Production Company: Universal Pictures, Working Title
• Screenplay: Lee Hall
• Director: Tom Hooper
• Cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift
• An adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.
• Latest Update: Watch the First Trailer for the Cats Movie (7/18/2019)


IN POST-PRODUCTION

IN THE HEIGHTS
• Release Date: June 26, 2020
• Production Company: Warner Bros.
• Screenplay: Quiara Alegría Hudes
• Director: Jon M. Chu
• Cast: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jimmy Smits
• An adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes' Tony Award-winning musical about the residents of the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.
• Latest Update: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Cast of In the Heights Movie (6/14/2019)


FILMING

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
• Release Date: October 23, 2020
• Production Company: 20th Century Fox, Film4, Warp Films, New Regency
• Screenplay: Tom MacRae
• Director: Jonathan Butterell
• Cast: Richard E. Grant, Max Harwood, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire
• An adaptation of Tom MacRae and Dan Gillespie Sells' musical about a gay teenager who embraces drag to overcome bullying and taunts about his sexuality.
• Latest Update: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie Sets Fall 2020 Premiere (8/20/2019)

WEST SIDE STORY
• Release Date: December 18, 2020
• Production Company: Amblin Entertainment
• Screenplay: Tony Kushner
• Director: Steven Spielberg
• Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno
• A new film adaptation of Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents' classic musical.
• Latest Update: Andréa Burns Joins West Side Story Movie (7/18/2019)


IN DEVELOPMENT

13
• Production Company: CBS Films
• Screenplay: Bert V. Royal
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Jason Robert Brown, Dan Elish, and Robert Horn's musical about a teenager who moves from New York City to small-town Indiana.
• Latest Update: Teenage Dream! CBS Films Will Bring Jason Robert Brown's 13 to the Big Screen (8/12/2014)

AMERICAN IDIOT
• Production Company: HBO
• Screenplay: Rolin Jones
• Director: Michael Mayer
• Cast: Billie Joe Armstrong
• An adaptation of Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer's Tony nominated musical based on Green Day's 2004 concept album of the same name.
• Latest Update: HBO Greelights Green Day’s American Idiot Film (10/6/2016)

BARE: A POP OPERA
• Producers: Hillary Butorac Weaver, Janet Billig Rich
• Screenplay: Kristin Hanggi
• Director: Kristin Hanggi
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Jon Hartmere, Jr. and Damon Intrabartolo's musical about the struggles of two gay high school students at a Catholic boarding school.
• Latest Update: Bare: A Pop Opera Film Adaptation in the Works (1/2/2018)

BE MORE CHILL
• Production Company: 21 Laps, Berlanti Productions
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's musical about a teenager who takes a pill that makes him more popular.
• Latest Update: Be More Chill, Headed to Broadway, Also Bound for the Big Screen (10/20/2018)

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
• Production Company: Sony Pictures, Playtone
• Screenplay: Douglas McGrath
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake will produce a film adaptation of the musical about the early life and career of singer/songwriter Carole King.
• Latest Update: Beautiful, About Life of Carole King, Is Heading to the Silver Screen (3/22/2015)

THE COLOR PURPLE
• Production Company: Warner Bros.
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray's musical based on the Alice Walker novel.
• Latest Update: Film Adaptation of The Color Purple Musical in Development (11/2/2018)

COME FROM AWAY
• Production Company: The Mark Gordon Company
• Screenplay: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
• Director: Christopher Ashley
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Irene Sankoff and David Hein's musical about the nearly 7,000 airplane passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland in the days following 9/11.
• Latest Update: Director Christopher Ashley Reveals Plans for the Come From Away Movie (12/27/2017)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN
• Production Company: Universal
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Jason Paul's Tony-winning musical.

GUYS AND DOLLS
• Production Company: TriStar Pictures
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• A new film adaptation of Frank Loesser, Abe Burrows, and Jo Swerling's Tony Award-winning musical.
• Latest Update: New Guys and Dolls Movie in the Works (3/26/2019)

GYPSY
• Production Company: New Regency
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: Amy Sherman-Palladino
• Cast: TBA
• A new film adaptation of Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents' classic musical.
• Latest Update: Gypsy Film Back in Development with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (2/7/2019)

JEKYLL & HYDE
• Production Company: Lexicon, Bluestone Entertainment, Fezziwig Studios
• Screenplay: Alexander Dinelaris
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• A film adaptation of Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse's 1997 musical.
• Latest Update: A Movie Based on Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde Musical Is in the Works (3/19/2019)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
• Production Company: STX, The Really Useful Group, Rocket Pictures
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An animated feature based on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical.
• Latest Update: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Elton John Are Working on a Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Movie (3/28/2017)

THE LITTLE MERMAID
• Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures, Lucamar Productions, Marc Platt Productions
• Screenplay: Jeff Nathanson
• Director: Jon Favreau
• Cast: Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones
• A live-action adaptation of the Disney musical, featuring both the original songs by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, and new ones by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
• Latest Update: R&B Star Halle Bailey to Play Ariel in Rob Marshall’s Live-Action The Little Mermaid (7/3/2019)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
• Production Company: Marc Platt Productions, Warner Bros.
• Screenplay: David Magee
• Director: Rob Marshall
• Cast: Halle Bailey
• A new film adaptation of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's musical about a man-eating plant.
• Latest Update: New Version of Little Shop of Horrors Film in the Works (12/7/2016)

LYSISTRATA JONES
• Production Company: Branded Pictures Entertainment, Peck Entertainment
• Screenplay: Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn
• Director: Andy Fickman
• Cast: TBA
• Andy Fickman is developing a film adaptation of Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn's musical about a group of high school cheerleaders who refuse to "give it up" until their basketball-player boyfriends score on the court.
• Latest Update: Lysistrata Jones Will "Give It Up" on the Big Screen; Andy Fickman Will Direct Film Adaptation (6/14/2013)

MATILDA
• Production Company: TBA
• Screenplay: Dennis Kelly
• Director: Matthew Warchus
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly's musical based on the Roald Dahl novel.
• Latest Update: Matilda Movie Adaptation Likely to Begin Shooting in Late 2016 (8/19/2015)

MEMPHIS
• Production Company: Alcon Entertainment, Belle Pictures, The Mark Gordon Company, Warner Bros.
• Screenplay: Joe DiPietro
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Joe DiPietro and David Bryan's Tony Award-winning musical about a white radio DJ and his love for a black singer at the dawn of the Civil Rights movement.
• Latest Update: Film Adaptation of Tony-Winning Musical Memphis In the Works (10/15/2012)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
• Production Company: Blumhouse
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: Richard Linklater
• Cast: Beanie Feldstein, Blake Jenner, and Ben Platt
• A film adaptation of the George Furth-Stephen Sondheim musical, filmed over 20 years to recreate the amount of time the show covers.
• Latest Update: Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein Will Star in Merrily We Roll Along Film (8/29/2019)

MISS SAIGON
• Production Company: Cameron Mackintosh, Working Title Films
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: Danny Boyle
• Cast: TBA
• Producer Cameron Mackintosh has said he would like to make a a film version of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's 1989 musical as a follow-up to Les Misérables.
• Latest Update: Has Miss Saigon Film Found Its Director? (3/11/16)

OLIVER!
• Production Company: Walt Disney Studios, Cube Vision, Marc Platt Productions
• Screenplay: Danny Strong
• Director: Thomas Kail
• Cast: Ice Cube
• A new film adaptation of Lionel Bart's Tony Award-winning musical.
• Latest Update: Danny Strong to Pen Script for Disney’s Oliver! Remake, Directed by Hamilton’s Thomas Kail (1/18/2018)

PIPPIN
• Production Company: Storyline Entertainment
• Screenplay: TBA
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's musical.
• Latest Update: Craig Zadan and Neil Meron Will Partner with Weinstein Company for Film Version of Pippin (12/9/2013)

THE PROM
• Release Date: 2020
• Production Company: Netflix
• Screenplay: Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin
• Director: Ryan Murphy
• Cast: Awkwafina, James Corden, Ariana Grande, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep
• An adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, and Matthew Sklar's musical about a group of Broadway actors who intervene when an Indiana high school student isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom.
• Latest Update: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, More Eye Roles in Netflix's The Prom Movie (6/25/2019)

THE SHAGGS
• Production Company: In Cahoots
• Screenplay: Joy Gregory
• Director: Ken Kwapis
• Cast: Elsie Fisher
• An adaptation of Joy Gregory, John Langs, and Gunnar Madsen's musical The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World.
• Latest Update: Elsie Fisher Tapped to Star in Shaggs Film Musical (10/17/2018)

SPAMALOT
• Production Company: Twentieth Century Fox
• Screenplay: Eric Idle
• Director: Casey Nicholaw
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Eric Idle and John Du Prez's Tony Award-winning musical.
• Latest Update: Movie Adaptation of Spamalot in the Works, Taps Casey Nicholaw as Director (5/3/2018)

SOUTH PACIFIC
• Production Company: Chicagofilms
• Screenplay: Lynn Grossman
• Director: Michael Mayer
• Cast: Hugh Jackman, Justin Timberlake, Michelle Williams
• A new film adaptation of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, with a screenplay incorporating additional details from James Michener's Tales of the South Pacific.
• Latest Update: South Pacific, Directed by Michael Mayer, May Return to Screen With Michelle Williams (5/10/2013)

SPRING AWAKENING
• Production Company: Playtone
• Screenplay: Steven Sater
• Director: TBA
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Tony Award-winning musical.
• Latest Update: Duncan Sheik Reveals Plans for Filming of American Psycho and Spring Awakening (4/28/2016)

SUNSET BOULEVARD
• Production Company: Paramount Pictures
• Screenplay: Tom MacRae
• Director: Rob Ashford
• Cast: Glenn Close
• An adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black, and Christopher Hampton's musical based on the classic Billy Wilder film.
• Latest Update: Rob Ashford Will Direct Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard Film (3/1/2019)

TICK, TICK...BOOM!
• Production Company: Imagine Entertainment
• Screenplay: Steven Levenson
• Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical about an aspiring composer.
• Latest Update: Netflix Secures Rights to tick, tick...BOOM! Movie, Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (6/19/2019)

WICKED
• Production Company: Marc Platt Productions, Universal Pictures
• Screenplay: Winnie Holzman
• Director: Stephen Daldry
• Cast: TBA
• An adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's popular musical about the life of the Wicked Witch of the West.
• Latest Update: Think You Know Everything About Wicked? Think Again. (7/10/2017)

