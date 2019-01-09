Schools of the Stars: Where the 2016 Tony Nominees Went to College

What does it take to get nominated for a Tony Award? Hard work, talent, luck—all backed up by a good education. You have to supply the first three yourself, but PlaybillEDU™ can help you find the fourth.
Here is a rundown on where the nominees for the 2016 Tony Awards pursued their college studies. Visit PlaybillEDU.com to learn how you can follow in their footsteps. Individual school listings on the site are linked below.
Best Play
Eclipsed - Danai Gurira (Author): Macalester College & New York University
The Father - Florian Zeller (Author): Sciences-Po
The Humans - Stephen Karam (Author): Brown University
King Charles III - Mike Bartlett (Author): University of Leeds
Best Book of a Musical
Steve Martin (Bright Star): University of California, Los Angeles
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton): Wesleyan University
Julian Fellowes (School of Rock): University of Cambridge & Weber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art
George C. Wolfe (Shuffle Along): Pomona College & New York University
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Steve Martin (Bright Star): University of California, Los Angeles
Edie Brickell (Bright Star): Southern Methodist University
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton): Wesleyan University
Andrew Lloyd Webber (School of Rock): Royal College of Music
Glenn Slater (School of Rock): Harvard University
Sara Bareilles (Waitress): University of California, Los Angles
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabriel Byrne (Long Day's Journey Into Night): University College Dublin
Jeff Daniels, (Blackbird): Central Michigan University
Frank Langella, (The Father): Syracuse University
Tim Pigott-Smith, (King Charles III): Bristol Old Vic Theatre School
Mark Strong, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): Bristol Old Vic Theatre School
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Lange, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): University of Minnesota
Laurie Metcalf, (Misery): Illinois State University
Lupita Nyong'o, (Eclipsed): Hampshire College & Yale School of Drama
Sophie Okonedo, (Arthur Miller's The Crucible): Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts
Michelle Williams, (Blackbird): Did Not Attend College
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Alex Brightman, (School of Rock-The Musical): New York University
Danny Burstein, (Fiddler on the Roof): Queens College & University of California, San Diego
Zachary Levi, (She Loves Me): Did Not Attend College
Lin-Manuel Miranda, (Hamilton): Wesleyan University
Leslie Odom, Jr., (Hamilton): Carnegie Mellon University
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Laura Benanti, (She Loves Me) Did Not Attend College
Carmen Cusack, (Bright Star): University of North Texas
Cynthia Erivo, (The Color Purple): Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Jessie Mueller, (Waitress): Syracuse University
Phillipa Soo, (Hamilton): The Juilliard School
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Reed Birney, (The Humans): Boston University
Bill Camp, (Arthur Miller's The Crucible): The Juilliard School
David Furr, (Noises Off): Appalachian State university & University of Alabama/Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Richard Goulding, (King Charles III): Guildhall School of Music and Drama
Michael Shannon, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Did Not Attend College
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Pascale Armand, (Eclipsed): Howard University, Georgetown University & New York University
Megan Hilty, (Noises Off): Carnegie Mellon University
Jayne Houdyshell, (The Humans): Oakland University
Andrea Martin, (Noises Off): Emerson College
Saycon Sengbloh, (Eclipsed): Agnes Scott College
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Daveed Diggs, (Hamilton): Brown University
Brandon Victor Dixon, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Columbia University
Christopher Fitzgerald, (Waitress): Rollins Colleges & American Conservatory Theatre
Jonathan Groff, (Hamilton): Did Not Attend College
Christopher Jackson, (Hamilton): American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danielle Brooks, (The Color Purple): The Juilliard School
Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Hamilton): Carnegie Mellon University & University of Southern California
Jane Krakowski, (She Loves Me): Rutgers University
Jennifer Simard, (Disaster!): Boston Conservatory & Hunter College
Adrienne Warren, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Marymount Manhattan College
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, (Thérèse Raquin): Vassar College & New York University
Christopher Oram, (Hughie): West Sussex College of Art and Design
Jan Versweyveld, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): Sint Lucas Institute
David Zinn, (The Humans): New York University
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Es Devlin, (American Psycho): Bristol University & Central St. Martins College of Art and Design
Finn Ross, (American Psycho): Central School of Speech and Design
David Korins, (Hamilton): University of Massachusetts – Amherst
Santo Loquasto, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): King’s College
David Rockwell, (She Loves Me): Syracuse University
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Liverpool Art School & Central School of Arts and Crafts
Michael Krass, (Noises Off): The College of William & Mary
Clint Ramos, (Eclipsed): New York University
Tom Scutt, (King Charles III): Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, (Tuck Everlasting): San Diego University & New York University
Jeff Mahshie, (She Loves Me): Parsons School of Design
Ann Roth, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Carnegie Mellon University
Paul Tazewell, (Hamilton): University of North Carolina - School of the Arts & New York University
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Natasha Katz, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Oberlin College
Justin Townsend, (The Humans): University of Massachusetts, Amherst & California Institute of the Arts
Jan Versweyveld, (Arthur Miller's The Crucible): Sint Lucas Institute
Jan Versweyveld, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): Sint Lucas Institute
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Howell Binkley, (Hamilton): East Carolina University
Jules Fisher, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Carnegie Institute of Technology
Peggy Eisenhauer, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Carnegie Mellon University
Ben Stanton, (Spring Awakening): University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Justin Townsend, (American Psycho): University of Massachusetts, Amherst & California Institute of the Arts
Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold, (King Charles III): Trinity College, Cambridge
Jonathan Kent, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Central School of Speech and Drama
Joe Mantello, (The Humans): University of North Carolina - School of the Arts
Liesl Tommy, (Eclipsed): Trinity Repertory Conservatory
Ivo Van Hove, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): NA
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, (Spring Awakening): The Juilliard School
John Doyle, (The Color Purple): University of Georgia
Scott Ellis, (She Loves Me): Chicago Goodman School of Drama
Thomas Kail, (Hamilton): Wesleyan University
George C. Wolfe, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Pomona College & New York University
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, (Hamilton): Southern Methodist University
Savion Glover, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Did Not Attend College
Hofesh Shechter, (Fiddler on the Roof): Jerusalem Academy of Music & Dance
Randy Skinner, (Dames at Sea): The Ohio State University
Sergio Trujillo, (On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan): University of Toronto
Best Orchestrations
August Eriksmoen, (Bright Star): Berklee College of Music
Larry Hochman, (She Loves Me): Manhattan School of Music, Eastman School of Music & Mannes College of Music
Alex Lacamoire, (Hamilton): Berklee College of Music
Daryl Waters, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Livingstone College