Schools of the Stars: Where the 2016 Tony Nominees Went to College

Where the 2016 Tony nominees for all categories pursued their college studies.



What does it take to get nominated for a Tony Award? Hard work, talent, luck—all backed up by a good education. You have to supply the first three yourself, but PlaybillEDU™ can help you find the fourth.

Here is a rundown on where the nominees for the 2016 Tony Awards pursued their college studies. Visit PlaybillEDU.com to learn how you can follow in their footsteps. Individual school listings on the site are linked below.

Best Play

Eclipsed - Danai Gurira (Author): Macalester College & New York University

The Father - Florian Zeller (Author): Sciences-Po

The Humans - Stephen Karam (Author): Brown University

King Charles III - Mike Bartlett (Author): University of Leeds

Best Book of a Musical

Steve Martin (Bright Star): University of California, Los Angeles

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton): Wesleyan University

Julian Fellowes (School of Rock): University of Cambridge & Weber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art

George C. Wolfe (Shuffle Along): Pomona College & New York University

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Steve Martin (Bright Star): University of California, Los Angeles

Edie Brickell (Bright Star): Southern Methodist University

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton): Wesleyan University

Andrew Lloyd Webber (School of Rock): Royal College of Music

Glenn Slater (School of Rock): Harvard University

Sara Bareilles (Waitress): University of California, Los Angles

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabriel Byrne (Long Day's Journey Into Night): University College Dublin

Jeff Daniels, (Blackbird): Central Michigan University

Frank Langella, (The Father): Syracuse University

Tim Pigott-Smith, (King Charles III): Bristol Old Vic Theatre School

Mark Strong, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): Bristol Old Vic Theatre School

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Lange, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): University of Minnesota

Laurie Metcalf, (Misery): Illinois State University

Lupita Nyong'o, (Eclipsed): Hampshire College & Yale School of Drama

Sophie Okonedo, (Arthur Miller's The Crucible): Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts

Michelle Williams, (Blackbird): Did Not Attend College

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Alex Brightman, (School of Rock-The Musical): New York University

Danny Burstein, (Fiddler on the Roof): Queens College & University of California, San Diego

Zachary Levi, (She Loves Me): Did Not Attend College

Lin-Manuel Miranda, (Hamilton): Wesleyan University

Leslie Odom, Jr., (Hamilton): Carnegie Mellon University

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Laura Benanti, (She Loves Me) Did Not Attend College

Carmen Cusack, (Bright Star): University of North Texas

Cynthia Erivo, (The Color Purple): Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Jessie Mueller, (Waitress): Syracuse University

Phillipa Soo, (Hamilton): The Juilliard School

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Reed Birney, (The Humans): Boston University

Bill Camp, (Arthur Miller's The Crucible): The Juilliard School

David Furr, (Noises Off): Appalachian State university & University of Alabama/Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Richard Goulding, (King Charles III): Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Michael Shannon, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Did Not Attend College

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Pascale Armand, (Eclipsed): Howard University, Georgetown University & New York University

Megan Hilty, (Noises Off): Carnegie Mellon University

Jayne Houdyshell, (The Humans): Oakland University

Andrea Martin, (Noises Off): Emerson College

Saycon Sengbloh, (Eclipsed): Agnes Scott College

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Daveed Diggs, (Hamilton): Brown University

Brandon Victor Dixon, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Columbia University

Christopher Fitzgerald, (Waitress): Rollins Colleges & American Conservatory Theatre

Jonathan Groff, (Hamilton): Did Not Attend College

Christopher Jackson, (Hamilton): American Musical and Dramatic Academy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danielle Brooks, (The Color Purple): The Juilliard School

Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Hamilton): Carnegie Mellon University & University of Southern California

Jane Krakowski, (She Loves Me): Rutgers University

Jennifer Simard, (Disaster!): Boston Conservatory & Hunter College

Adrienne Warren, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Marymount Manhattan College

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, (Thérèse Raquin): Vassar College & New York University

Christopher Oram, (Hughie): West Sussex College of Art and Design

Jan Versweyveld, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): Sint Lucas Institute

David Zinn, (The Humans): New York University

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Es Devlin, (American Psycho): Bristol University & Central St. Martins College of Art and Design

Finn Ross, (American Psycho): Central School of Speech and Design

David Korins, (Hamilton): University of Massachusetts – Amherst

Santo Loquasto, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): King’s College

David Rockwell, (She Loves Me): Syracuse University

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Liverpool Art School & Central School of Arts and Crafts

Michael Krass, (Noises Off): The College of William & Mary

Clint Ramos, (Eclipsed): New York University

Tom Scutt, (King Charles III): Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, (Tuck Everlasting): San Diego University & New York University

Jeff Mahshie, (She Loves Me): Parsons School of Design

Ann Roth, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Carnegie Mellon University

Paul Tazewell, (Hamilton): University of North Carolina - School of the Arts & New York University

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Katz, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Oberlin College

Justin Townsend, (The Humans): University of Massachusetts, Amherst & California Institute of the Arts

Jan Versweyveld, (Arthur Miller's The Crucible): Sint Lucas Institute

Jan Versweyveld, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): Sint Lucas Institute

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, (Hamilton): East Carolina University

Jules Fisher, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Carnegie Institute of Technology

Peggy Eisenhauer, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Carnegie Mellon University

Ben Stanton, (Spring Awakening): University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Justin Townsend, (American Psycho): University of Massachusetts, Amherst & California Institute of the Arts

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, (King Charles III): Trinity College, Cambridge

Jonathan Kent, (Long Day's Journey Into Night): Central School of Speech and Drama

Joe Mantello, (The Humans): University of North Carolina - School of the Arts

Liesl Tommy, (Eclipsed): Trinity Repertory Conservatory

Ivo Van Hove, (Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge): NA

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, (Spring Awakening): The Juilliard School

John Doyle, (The Color Purple): University of Georgia

Scott Ellis, (She Loves Me): Chicago Goodman School of Drama

Thomas Kail, (Hamilton): Wesleyan University

George C. Wolfe, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Pomona College & New York University

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, (Hamilton): Southern Methodist University

Savion Glover, (Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed): Did Not Attend College

Hofesh Shechter, (Fiddler on the Roof): Jerusalem Academy of Music & Dance

Randy Skinner, (Dames at Sea): The Ohio State University

Sergio Trujillo, (On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan): University of Toronto