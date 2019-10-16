Schools of the Stars: Where the Lightning Thief Cast and Creative Team Went to College

Are you interested in studying theatre in college? Find out in the list below where the cast and creative team of Broadway's The Lightning Thief, opening October 16, studied before hitting the big time.
Cast
Chris McCarrell (Percy Jackson) - Baldwin Wallace University
Jorrel Javier (Grover/Mr. D) - Texas State University
Ryan Knowles (Chiron and others) - University of La Verne
Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Clarisse and others) - The Catholic University of America
James Hayden Rodriguez (Luke and others) - Shenandoah University
Jalynn Steele (Sally and others) - Sam Houston State University
Kristin Stokes (Annabeth) - Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts
Izzy Figueroa (Understudy) - Middlesex County College
Sam Leicht (Understudy) - Baldwin Wallace University
T. Shyvonne Stewart (Understudy) - Spelman College, George Washington University, Georgetown University
Creative Team
Joe Tracz (Book) - Kalamazoo College, NYU Tisch
Rob Rokicki (Music & Lyrics, Orchestrations) - University of Michigan
Stephen Brackett (Director) - NYU Tisch
Patrick McCollum (Choreographer) - California State University
Wiley Deweese (Music Director/Supervisor, Orchestrations) - NYU Steinhardt
Lee Savage (Scenic Design) - Yale University, Rhode Island School of Design
Sydney Maresca (Costume Design) - NYU Tisch, Sarah Lawrence College
David Lander (Lighting Design) - Ohio State University, NYU Tisch
Ryan Rumery (Sound Design) - Central College