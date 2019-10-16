Schools of the Stars: Where the Lightning Thief Cast and Creative Team Went to College

toggle menu
toggle search form
Education News   Schools of the Stars: Where the Lightning Thief Cast and Creative Team Went to College
By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
 
Find out where Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Rob Rokicki, and more trained before reaching Broadway.
in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, and Jorrel Javier in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel

Are you interested in studying theatre in college? Find out in the list below where the cast and creative team of Broadway's The Lightning Thief, opening October 16, studied before hitting the big time.

Cast
Chris McCarrell (Percy Jackson) - Baldwin Wallace University
Jorrel Javier (Grover/Mr. D) - Texas State University
Ryan Knowles (Chiron and others) - University of La Verne
Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Clarisse and others) - The Catholic University of America
James Hayden Rodriguez (Luke and others) - Shenandoah University
Jalynn Steele (Sally and others) - Sam Houston State University
Kristin Stokes (Annabeth) - Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts
Izzy Figueroa (Understudy) - Middlesex County College
Sam Leicht (Understudy) - Baldwin Wallace University
T. Shyvonne Stewart (Understudy) - Spelman College, George Washington University, Georgetown University

READ: How to Build Your Own Custom Playbill Program

Creative Team
Joe Tracz (Book) - Kalamazoo College, NYU Tisch
Rob Rokicki (Music & Lyrics, Orchestrations) - University of Michigan
Stephen Brackett (Director) - NYU Tisch
Patrick McCollum (Choreographer) - California State University
Wiley Deweese (Music Director/Supervisor, Orchestrations) - NYU Steinhardt
Lee Savage (Scenic Design) - Yale University, Rhode Island School of Design
Sydney Maresca (Costume Design) - NYU Tisch, Sarah Lawrence College
David Lander (Lighting Design) - Ohio State University, NYU Tisch
Ryan Rumery (Sound Design) - Central College

Production Photos: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway

Production Photos: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway

14 PHOTOS
in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, and Jorrel Javier in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell (top), Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell (top), Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Chris McCarrell,Kristin Stokes, and Jorrel Javier in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, and cast of <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, and cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Chris McCarrell with Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Jalynn Steele, and James Hayden Rodriguez in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Chris McCarrell with Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Jalynn Steele, and James Hayden Rodriguez in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell and Jalynn Steele in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Chris McCarrell and Jalynn Steele in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Ryan Knowles, and Kristin Stokes in <i>The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical</i>
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Ryan Knowles, and Kristin Stokes in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!