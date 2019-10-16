Schools of the Stars: Where the Lightning Thief Cast and Creative Team Went to College

Find out where Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Rob Rokicki, and more trained before reaching Broadway.

Are you interested in studying theatre in college? Find out in the list below where the cast and creative team of Broadway's The Lightning Thief, opening October 16, studied before hitting the big time. Cast

Chris McCarrell (Percy Jackson) - Baldwin Wallace University

Jorrel Javier (Grover/Mr. D) - Texas State University

Ryan Knowles (Chiron and others) - University of La Verne

Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Clarisse and others) - The Catholic University of America

James Hayden Rodriguez (Luke and others) - Shenandoah University

Jalynn Steele (Sally and others) - Sam Houston State University

Kristin Stokes (Annabeth) - Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts

Izzy Figueroa (Understudy) - Middlesex County College

Sam Leicht (Understudy) - Baldwin Wallace University

T. Shyvonne Stewart (Understudy) - Spelman College, George Washington University, Georgetown University

Joe Tracz (Book) - Kalamazoo College, NYU Tisch

Rob Rokicki (Music & Lyrics, Orchestrations) - University of Michigan

Stephen Brackett (Director) - NYU Tisch

Patrick McCollum (Choreographer) - California State University

Wiley Deweese (Music Director/Supervisor, Orchestrations) - NYU Steinhardt

Lee Savage (Scenic Design) - Yale University, Rhode Island School of Design

Sydney Maresca (Costume Design) - NYU Tisch, Sarah Lawrence College

David Lander (Lighting Design) - Ohio State University, NYU Tisch

Ryan Rumery (Sound Design) - Central College

