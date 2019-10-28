Scotland, PA’s Ryan McCartan to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut in November

The Wicked alum will sing covers from his favorite musicals and perform his original music.

Current Scotland, PA star Ryan McCartan will make his Feinstein's/54 Below solo show debut November 4, with additional performances scheduled for November 11 and December 9.

The Wicked alum will perform covers of pop hits and musical theatre favorites, as well as perform his own original music. McCartan will be joined by special guests Alison McCartan, Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA), and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

The evening will explore McCartan’s love for music and how he made his career path to Broadway. In 2018, the performer starred as Fiyero in Wicked. Before that, he starred as J.D. in the Los Angeles premiere of Heathers and its subsequent Off-Broadway run. His additional credits include Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie and Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show remake.

For tickets and more information, visit 54Below.com .

