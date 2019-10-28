Scotland, PA’s Ryan McCartan to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut in November

Cabaret & Concert News   Scotland, PA’s Ryan McCartan to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut in November
By Dan Meyer
Oct 28, 2019
 
The Wicked alum will sing covers from his favorite musicals and perform his original music.
Ryan McCartan
Ryan McCartan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Current Scotland, PA star Ryan McCartan will make his Feinstein's/54 Below solo show debut November 4, with additional performances scheduled for November 11 and December 9.

The Wicked alum will perform covers of pop hits and musical theatre favorites, as well as perform his own original music. McCartan will be joined by special guests Alison McCartan, Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA), and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

WATCH: Broadway’s Ryan McCartan Performs ‘This Nearly Was Mine’ for R&H Goes Pop

The evening will explore McCartan’s love for music and how he made his career path to Broadway. In 2018, the performer starred as Fiyero in Wicked. Before that, he starred as J.D. in the Los Angeles premiere of Heathers and its subsequent Off-Broadway run. His additional credits include Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie and Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show remake.

For tickets and more information, visit 54Below.com.

Production Photos: Scotland, PA at Roundabout Theatre Company

Production Photos: Scotland, PA at Roundabout Theatre Company

4 PHOTOS
Kaleb Wells, Wonu Ogunfowora, Alysha Umphress, and Ryan McCartan in <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Kaleb Wells, Wonu Ogunfowora, Alysha Umphress, and Ryan McCartan in Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
in <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Taylor Iman Jones and Ryan McCartan in Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
in <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Taylor Iman Jones and Ryan McCartan in Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
Cast of <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Cast of Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
