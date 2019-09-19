Sea Wall/A Life to Be Released on Audible

The monologue plays, starring Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, will be recorded and made available on the audio platform.

The Broadway production of Sea Wall/A Life will be recorded and released as an Audible Original production in the coming month. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne continues its acclaimed run at the Hudson Theatre through September 29.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell and starring Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life explores the joys and pain of both love and loss as the men recall past events involving those they love. Previously seen Off-Broadway, the show began previews on Broadway July 26 ahead of an August 8 opening.

READ : How Audible is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

Stephens' Sea Wall finds Sturridge, in his third collaboration with the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning playwright (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), in an exploration of the human need to know the unknowable.

In A Life, Gyllenhaal continues his collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Payne (Constellations, If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet) for an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love.

The Broadway run is presented by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, LFG Theatrical, Audible, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Jacob Langfelder, Brian Moreland, Roth-Manella Productions, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid Friends, SLS Theatricals, Teresa Tsai in association with Dunetz Restieri Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Jane and Mark Wilf and The Public Theater.

Check out photos from the Broadway run below.

