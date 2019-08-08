Sea Wall/A Life, With Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, Opens on Broadway

The evening of back-to-back monologue plays celebrates its Broadway opening at the Hudson Theatre August 8.

The Broadway premiere of Sea Wall / A Life opens August 8 at the Hudson Theatre, starring Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, respectively, debuts on Broadway following a sold-out run at the Public Theater downtown.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life explore the joys and pain of both love and loss as the men recall past events involving those they love. Previously seen Off-Broadway, the show began previews on Broadway July 26 for a limited run through September 29.

Stephens' Sea Wall finds Sturridge, in his third collaboration with the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning playwright (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) in an exploration of the human need to know the unknowable.

In A Life, Gyllenhaal continues his collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Payne (Constellations, If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet) for an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love.

Sea Wall / A Life features sets by Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek, costumes by Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce and Christopher Peterson, lighting by Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare, sound by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger, projections by BAFTA Award winner Luke Halls , and original music by Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl.

The Broadway run is presented by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, LFG Theatrical, Audible, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Jacob Langfelder, Brian Moreland, Roth-Manella Productions, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid Friends, SLS Theatricals, Teresa Tsai in association with Dunetz Restieri Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Jane and Mark Wilf and The Public Theater.

