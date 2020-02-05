Sean Hayes to Play Oscar Levant in Doug Wright’s Good Night, Oscar

toggle menu
toggle search form
Chicago News   Sean Hayes to Play Oscar Levant in Doug Wright’s Good Night, Oscar
By Dan Meyer
Feb 05, 2020
 
The Goodman Theatre production in Chicago will be directed by Leigh Silverman.
Act of God Party HR07.jpg
Sean Hayes Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Emmy winner and Tony nominee Sean Hayes will star as character actor, concert pianist, and composer Oscar Levant in Good Night, Oscar at Goodman Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, starting January 2021.

The play by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife) is set to be helmed by Grand Horizons director and Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Chinglish).

Hayes (Will & Grace, Promises, Promises) will play the hilariously caustic performer—best known today for his performance in the 1951 movie An American in Paris—during a particularly memorable episode of The Jack Paar Show in 1958. Good Night, Oscar explores the intersection of humor, heartbreak, exploitation, and entertainment, and the choice to bare one’s soul for public consumption.

Good Night, Oscar will play in the Goodman’s Albert Theatre as part of the 2020–2021 season; additional productions in the new season will be announced in March.

Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway (2010)

Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway (2010)

Kristin Chenoweth and Sean Hayes starred in the Broadway revival of Burt Bacharach and Hal David's show at the Broadway Theatre.

11 PHOTOS
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn and Sean Hayes
Tony Goldwyn and Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth, Dick Latessa and Sean Hayes
Kristin Chenoweth, Dick Latessa and Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn and Kristin Chenoweth
Tony Goldwyn and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Sean Hayes and Katie Finneran
Sean Hayes and Katie Finneran Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn
Tony Goldwyn Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Company Joan Marcus
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Brooks Ashmanskas, Ken Land, Peter Benson and Seán Martin Hingston
Brooks Ashmanskas, Ken Land, Peter Benson and Seán Martin Hingston Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Chicago News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!