Seared, Theresa Rebeck’s New Comedy, Meets the Press

Photos   Seared, Theresa Rebeck’s New Comedy, Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 11, 2019
 
Starring Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more, the MCC Theater production begins previews Off-Broadway October 3.
Raúl Esparza, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, W. Tre Davis, and Moritz von Stuelpnagel Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar

Following its 2018 Williamstown Theater Festival production, the Off-Broadway premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s new restaurant comedy Seared will begin performances October 3. The production, which will transform the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space into a working kitchen, is set for October 28 opening night.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Seared features four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company) as a hot-headed star chef alongside returning cast members Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) and W. Tré Davis (Valor), and newcomer David Mason (Trick or Treat).

Flip through photos of the press day below:

Off-Broadway’s Seared Meets the Press

Off-Broadway’s Seared Meets the Press

Raúl Esparza Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Krysta Rodriguez Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Krysta Rodriguez Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
W. Tré Davis Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
David Mason Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Moritz von Stuelpnagel Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Raúl Esparza, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, and W. Tré Davis Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Raúl Esparza, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, W. Tre Davis, and Moritz von Stuelpnagel Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) is poised to find success with his signature scallops, to the delight of his business partner, Mike (Mason). But Harry won't sell out, and as a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own join the fray, Seared asks where the line is between commerce and art.

Seared will feature scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA, Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The production stage manager is Rachel Gross.

The play was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse (Bill English, artistic director, Susi Damilano, producing director).

