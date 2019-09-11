Seared, Theresa Rebeck’s New Comedy, Meets the Press

Starring Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more, the MCC Theater production begins previews Off-Broadway October 3.

Following its 2018 Williamstown Theater Festival production, the Off-Broadway premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s new restaurant comedy Seared will begin performances October 3. The production, which will transform the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space into a working kitchen, is set for October 28 opening night.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Seared features four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company) as a hot-headed star chef alongside returning cast members Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) and W. Tré Davis (Valor), and newcomer David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) is poised to find success with his signature scallops, to the delight of his business partner, Mike (Mason). But Harry won't sell out, and as a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own join the fray, Seared asks where the line is between commerce and art.

Seared will feature scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA, Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The production stage manager is Rachel Gross.

The play was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse (Bill English, artistic director, Susi Damilano, producing director).