Seattle Opera Unveils 2020–2021 Season

Works by Puccini, Mozart, Donizetti, and more are on the slate for the classic arts center.

Seattle Opera’s 2020–2021 season is set to include a production Don Giovanni with a female duo at the helm, Puccini’s Tosca, and a mid-season concert from Angela Meade and Jamie Barton.

Kicking off the lineup is a double bill of Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci and Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana August 8–22. The two will be staged by Guy Montavon and conducted by Oksana Linyv, both of whom make their Seattle Opera debut.

The Elixir of Love by Donizetti is up next, performed October 17–31. Carlo Montanaro will conduct the comedy, last seen in Seattle in 1998

Meade and Barton, who made their Seattle Opera debuts in Il Trovatore and Nabucco, respectively, perform October 23 as a concert add-on to the season. In addition to their credits in the Pacific Northwest, the pair have appeared onstage together at the Metropolitan Opera in Bellini’s Norma. Barton returns to the Met stage later this season in Maria Stuarda.

A new production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni rings in 2021 January 16–30 with a female duo at the helm: director Brenna Corner and conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya.

Jonathan Dove’s Flight will take to the stage February 27–March 13. The opera, conducted by Viswa Subbaraman and staged by Brian Staufenbiel, is told through the lens of a stranded refugee at Paris’ Charles DeGaulle Airport as he meets various travelers passing through the City of Lights.

Puccini’s Tosca rounds out the season May 8–23, with Kazem Abdullah conducting in his Seattle Opera debut. Dan Wallace Miller directs the production featuring Saioa Hernández and Karine Babajanyan rotating in title role.

For more information, visit SeattleOpera.org .



