Second Stage Adds Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die to 2020 Lineup

Raja Feather Kelly will direct and choreograph, with Janelle McDermoth starring.

Second Stage Theater, which presented Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men on Broadway last season, has added Lee's We're Gonna Die to its 2020 Off-Broadway lineup.

Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop) will direct and choreograph the musical show, performed by Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale) in the Tony Kiser Theater.

We're Gonna Die will begin February 4, 2020, ahead of a February 25 opening night.

Described as a "non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying," the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives. We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. Learn more about the show here.

The 2ST production will run through March 22. For tickets and more information visit 2st.com.

Kelly's additional credits include Skittles Commercial: The Musical, The Chronicles of Cardigan and Khente, Everyday Afroplay, GURLS, Electric Lucifer, Lempicka, The House That Will Not Stand, Fireflies, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka, The Good Swimmer, and Faust.