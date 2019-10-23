Second Stage’s The Underlying Chris Meets the Press

The world premiere, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, will begin performances at the Tony Kiser Theater October 29.

The world premiere of Will Eno’s The Underlying Chris will begin previews October 29. The Second Stage production, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is set to officially open Off-Broadway at the Tony Kiser Theater November 21.

The Underlying Chris is described as a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes its life’s tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives.

The production stars Denise Burse, Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Nichlas Hutchinson, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth MacKay, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Nidra Sous La Terre, Charles Turner, and Luis Vega.

Flip through photos of the press day below:



Second Stage’s The Underlying Chris Meets the Press Second Stage’s The Underlying Chris Meets the Press 3 PHOTOS

The Underlying Chris will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Telsey + Company.