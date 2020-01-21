See Adrienne Warren, Phylicia Rashad, and More at Joe's Pub for the Closing Night of Daniel J. Watts' The Jam

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 21, 2020
 
The Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star wrapped the run of his music, dance, spoken word, and storytelling piece at Joe’s Pub January 20.
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts Joseph Marzullo/WENN

After beginning performances January 6, Daniel J. Watts, who currently stars in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, concluded his engagement of The Jam: Only Child at the Public Theater’s Joe's Pub as part of the Under the Radar Festival January 20.

Described as an evening of music, dance, spoken word, and storytelling, The Jam pays homage to Watts’ great-grandmother who, after making jam from scratch, would share with others what she was unable to consume herself. The production was directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Anatomy of a Suicide) with Preston Dugger III a.k.a. DJ Duggz (Motown: the Musical, Memphis) spinning through the evening.

“This Jam is the product of years of therapy. I have an analogy about therapy suggesting that it’s like inviting a stranger to the attic of your mind and having them help you clean it out,” Watts said in a statement. “I realized that being an only child and a latch key kid in a single parent home contributed to excess storage in my attic and therapy helped me sift through a lot of it and, ultimately, let some things go. By sharing my story I hope to inspire others to go through their attics in an effort to both examine the cost of holding on and experience the healing power of letting go.”

Daniel J. Watts' The Jam_Joe's Pub_2020_Daniel J. Watts and his mom, Artez Caldwell Watts_HR.jpg
Daniel J. Watts and his mom, Artez Caldwell Watts Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel J. Watts' The Jam_Joe's Pub_2020_Daniel J. Watts and Family_HR.jpg
Daniel J. Watts and Family Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel J. Watts' The Jam_Joe's Pub_2020_Sierra Boggess and Sherie Rene Scott_HR.jpg
Sierra Boggess and Sherie Rene Scott Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel J. Watts' The Jam_Joe's Pub_2020_Daniel J. Watts and DUGGZ_HR.jpg
Daniel J. Watts and DUGGZ Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Walter Barnett and Daniel J. Watts
Walter Barnett and Daniel J. Watts Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Walter Barnett, Daniel J. Watts, and Samone Williams
Walter Barnett, Daniel J. Watts, and Samone Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel J. Watts' The Jam_Joe's Pub_2020_DUGGZ, Daniel J. Watts, Walter Barnett, and Wayne “Juice” Mackins_HR.jpg
DUGGZ, Daniel J. Watts, Walter Barnett, and Wayne “Juice” Mackins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel J. Watts, Zonya Love, and DUGGZ
Daniel J. Watts, Zonya Love, and DUGGZ Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel J. Watts' The Jam_Joe's Pub_2020_James Monroe Iglehart_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Monroe Iglehart and Fergie L. Phillippe
James Monroe Iglehart and Fergie L. Phillippe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
