See Alex Brightman and the Cast of Beetlejuice Perform at Barnes & Noble Album Release Event

The event included an album signing to celebrate the cast recording's vinyl release.

The Broadway production of the new musical Beetlejuice celebrated the vinyl release of its original cast recording December 6 at Barnes & Noble on the Upper East Side. The event featured current stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, David Josefsberg, Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, and Leslie Kritzer, in addition to the show’s composer and lyricist, Eddie Perfect, for a performance of musical selections and an album signing.

The cast recording, from Ghostlight Records, which is also available on CD, as a digital download, and on streaming platforms, was released on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set November 22.

The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To download or stream the album, or order the CD or LP set, visit GhostlightRecords.

Flip through photos from the event below:

