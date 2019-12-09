See Alex Brightman and the Cast of Beetlejuice Perform at Barnes & Noble Album Release Event

Photos   See Alex Brightman and the Cast of Beetlejuice Perform at Barnes & Noble Album Release Event
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 09, 2019
The event included an album signing to celebrate the cast recording's vinyl release.
Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway production of the new musical Beetlejuice celebrated the vinyl release of its original cast recording December 6 at Barnes & Noble on the Upper East Side. The event featured current stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, David Josefsberg, Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, and Leslie Kritzer, in addition to the show’s composer and lyricist, Eddie Perfect, for a performance of musical selections and an album signing.

The cast recording, from Ghostlight Records, which is also available on CD, as a digital download, and on streaming platforms, was released on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set November 22.

The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To download or stream the album, or order the CD or LP set, visit GhostlightRecords.

Flip through photos from the event below:

See the Cast of Beetlejuice Perform at Barnes and Noble Release Event

See the Cast of Beetlejuice Perform at Barnes and Noble Release Event

19 PHOTOS
Eddie Perfect
Eddie Perfect Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg
Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alex Brightman and Presley Ryan
Alex Brightman and Presley Ryan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alex Brightman and Presley Ryan
Alex Brightman and Presley Ryan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
