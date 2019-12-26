See All the Broadway Playbills of 2019

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   See All the Broadway Playbills of 2019
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 26, 2019
 
As the year comes to a close, Playbill revisits all of the artwork from the productions that opened in 2019. From musicals like Hadestown to dramas like Slave Play, how many did you collect this year?
Broadway Playbills 2019 Composite_HR

As the year comes to a close, Playbill is celebrating design by looking back at the artwork from all 36 shows that opened on Broadway during 2019.

The year kicked off with Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Choir Boy, which opened January 8, and ended with Jagged Little Pill, which opened December 5. From moving musicals like Hadestown to searing dramas like Slave Play, how many did you collect during the past calendar year?

See All the Broadway Playbills of 2019

See All the Broadway Playbills of 2019

39 PHOTOS
Choir Boy Playbill - Opening Night
Choir Boy Playbill - Opening Night
<i>True West</i> Playbill - Opening Night
True West Playbill - Opening Night
<i>Be More Chill</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Be More Chill Playbill - Opening Night
<i>Kiss Me, Kate</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Kiss Me, Kate Playbill - Opening Night
<i>Ain&#39;t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Playbill - Opening Night
<i>What the Constitution Means to Me</i> Playbill - Opening Night
What the Constitution Means to Me Playbill - Opening Night
<i>King Lear</i> Playbill - Opening Night
King Lear Playbill - Opening Night
<i>Oklahoma!</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Oklahoma! Playbill - Opening Night
<i>Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus Playbill - Opening Night
<i>Burn This</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Burn This Playbill - Opening Night
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!