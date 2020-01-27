See Andrew Barth Feldman Welcome Jordan Fisher to Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen at Final Curtain Call

Feldman and co-star Alex Boniello both wrapped their respective runs with the Tony-winning musical January 26.

Andrew Barth Feldman played his final performance in the title role of the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen January 26 at the Music Box Theatre. Feldman, who made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical, will be succeeded by Jordan Fisher, starting January 28. The evening's curtain call concluded with a ceremonial "passing of the polo," during which Feldman bestowed Fisher with the iconic Evan Hansen shirt on the Music Box stage.

Feldman, the first high school student to play high school student Evan Hansen, won the Best Actor Award at the Jimmy Awards (as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards are more commonly known) for his performance as Frank Abagnale Jr. in Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s production of Catch Me If You Can. Shortly after winning, he found himself auditioning for Dear Evan Hansen, which served as a sponsor at last year’s ceremony.

January 26 also marked the final performance for Alex Boniello, who played Connor Murphy. Dear Evan Hansen tour alum David Jeffery will take over the role of Connor beginning February 11; current understudy Dan Macke will play the part during the interim.

