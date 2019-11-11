See Andy Garcia, Joely Fisher, and Danny Pino in Geffen Playhouse's Key Largo

Production Photos   See Andy Garcia, Joely Fisher, and Danny Pino in Geffen Playhouse's Key Largo
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 11, 2019
The new adaptation began performances November 6 at the Los Angeles venue.
Danny Pino, Andy Garcia, Joely Fisher, Richard Riehle, and Tony Plana in Key Largo Jeff Lorch

Tony winner Doug Hughes (Doubt) directs Key Largo, running November 6–December 10 in Los Angeles. The Geffen Playhouse presents the world premiere adaptation of the Maxwell Anderson play that incorporates the screenplay from the 1948 film noir classic, written by Richard Brooks and director John Huston. The cast features Stephen Borrello, Joely Fisher, Andy Garcia, Rose McIver, Louis Mustillo, Danny Pino, Tony Plana, Richard Riehle, and Bradley Snedeker.

Best known for its heavily revised film adaptation starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Key Largo centers on a disillusioned WWII veteran who heads to Key Largo to visit the widow of a fallen comrade. He arrives to discover that mobsters have taken over the hotel she runs just as a hurricane barrels toward the Keys.

Key Largo features original music by 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval, scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Alex Hawthorn, fight choreography by Steve Rankin, and projection design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Danny Pino in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Danny Pino and Tony Plana in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Stephen Borrello and Louis Mustillo in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Andy Garcia in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Andy Garcia and Rose McIver in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Joely Fisher in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Stephen Borrello and Danny Pino in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Danny Pino in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Joely Fisher, Andy Garcia, Danny Pino, Louis Mustillo, and Rose McIver in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
Andy Garcia in Key Largo Jeff Lorch
