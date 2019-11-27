See Bernadette Peters, Chinonye Chukwu, and More Honored at 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   See Bernadette Peters, Chinonye Chukwu, and More Honored at 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 27, 2019
 
The Broadway favorite received the distinguished Prince Rainier III Award in recognition of her devotion to the arts and philanthropic causes.
Bernadette Peters accepts the 2019 Prince Ranier III Award - Photo by Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images.jpg
Bernadette Peters Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters was honored with the Prince Rainier III Award at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala. Prince Albert II of Monaco was present for the November 25 event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, which also saw film director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency, alaskaLand) honored with the Princess Grace Statue Award.

Presented by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, the Prince Rainier III Award acknowledges Peters for her achievement in the theatre and her decades-long commitment to philanthropy, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Barks. She was also be given a sum of $15,000 to be donated to a charity of her choosing. Previous recipients of the award include Broadway veterans Julie Andrews, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Glenn Close, Dick Van Dyke, Mandy Patinkin, and Denzel Washington.

The evening, which was emceed by Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., included appearances from Jon M. Chu, Aldis Hodge, Victor Garber, Tony winner Gavin Creel, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Ian Mellencamp, Tiler Peck, Lynn Wyatt, and more.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

See Bernadette Peters, Chinonye Chukwu, and More Honored at 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala

See Bernadette Peters, Chinonye Chukwu, and More Honored at 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala

19 PHOTOS
Bernadette Peters Arrives at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala.jpg
Bernadette Peters Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Bernadette Peters and the Broadway Boys Photo by Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images.jpg
Bernadette Peters and the Broadway Boys Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Chinonye Chukwu Arrives at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala - Photo by Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images.jpg
Chinonye Chukwu Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Victor Garner and Gavin Creel - Photo by Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images.jpg
Victor Garber and Gavin Creel Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Jon M. Chu, Leslie Odom Jr., Chinonye Chukwu, Paul Tazewell, Tiler Peck, Aldis Hodge - Photo by Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images.jpg
Jon M. Chu, Leslie Odom Jr., Chinonye Chukwu, Paul Tazewell, Tiler Peck, and Aldis Hodge Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Gloria Swansong Arrives at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala - Photo by Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images.jpg
Gloria Swansong Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Liz Callaway Arrives at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala - Photo by Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images.jpg
Liz Callaway Jamie McCarthy/Getty
His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco and Lynn Wyatt pose for a photo during the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala - Photo by Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images.jpg
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Lynn Wyatt Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Broadway Boys Perform at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala - Photo by Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images.jpg
Broadway Boys Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Paul Tazewell onstage at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala.jpg
Paul Tazewell Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!