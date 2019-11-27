See Bernadette Peters, Chinonye Chukwu, and More Honored at 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala

The Broadway favorite received the distinguished Prince Rainier III Award in recognition of her devotion to the arts and philanthropic causes.

Three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters was honored with the Prince Rainier III Award at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards Gala. Prince Albert II of Monaco was present for the November 25 event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, which also saw film director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency, alaskaLand) honored with the Princess Grace Statue Award.

Presented by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, the Prince Rainier III Award acknowledges Peters for her achievement in the theatre and her decades-long commitment to philanthropy, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Barks. She was also be given a sum of $15,000 to be donated to a charity of her choosing. Previous recipients of the award include Broadway veterans Julie Andrews, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Glenn Close, Dick Van Dyke, Mandy Patinkin, and Denzel Washington.

The evening, which was emceed by Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., included appearances from Jon M. Chu, Aldis Hodge, Victor Garber, Tony winner Gavin Creel, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Ian Mellencamp, Tiler Peck, Lynn Wyatt, and more.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

