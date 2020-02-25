See Bernadette Peters, Sierra Boggess, and More at Broadway Belts for PFF!

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 25, 2020
 
The February 24 concert raised money to fight pulmonary fibrosis.
Broadway Belts_2020_Bernadette Peters_HR-2.jpg
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

Bernadette Peters, Sierra Boggess, and more Broadway stars took the stage February 24 at Broadway Belts for PFF! at the Edison Ballroom.

Hosted by event founding partner Julie Halston (Tootsie), the line-up also featured J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Jason Gotay (Between the Lines), Tony nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Charles Busch (The Confessions of Lily Dare), and Robert Creighton (Cagney) as they honored Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth with the Ralph Howard Legacy Award.

PF is a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. It affects 200,000 Americans annually and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The benefit began as a tribute to the Associated Press theater critic, Michael Kuchwara, who died of PF in 2010. Every year since, Broadway stars have graced the stage, belting their favorite tunes in support. In 2019, the event raised more than $400,000, with performers including Tony winners Santino Fontana and Lindsay Mendez.

For more information, visit BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org.

Broadway Belts_2020_Bernadette Peters_HR-3.jpg
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Bernadette Peters_HR-2.jpg
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_J. Harrison Ghee_HR-2.jpg
J. Harrison Ghee Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Orfeh_HR.jpg
Orfeh Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Lisa Howard_HR-2.jpg
Lisa Howard Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Bernie Williams and Hailey Nicole_HR.jpg
Bernie Williams and Hailey Nicole Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Bernie Williams_HR.jpg
Bernie Williams Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Hailey Nicole_HR-2.jpg
Hailey Nicole Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Jason Gotay_HR.jpg
Jason Gotay Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Broadway Belts_2020_Robert Creighton_HR-2.jpg
Robert Creighton Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
