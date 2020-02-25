See Bernadette Peters, Sierra Boggess, and More at Broadway Belts for PFF!

The February 24 concert raised money to fight pulmonary fibrosis.

Bernadette Peters, Sierra Boggess, and more Broadway stars took the stage February 24 at Broadway Belts for PFF! at the Edison Ballroom.

Hosted by event founding partner Julie Halston (Tootsie), the line-up also featured J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Jason Gotay (Between the Lines), Tony nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Charles Busch (The Confessions of Lily Dare), and Robert Creighton (Cagney) as they honored Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth with the Ralph Howard Legacy Award.

PF is a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. It affects 200,000 Americans annually and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The benefit began as a tribute to the Associated Press theater critic, Michael Kuchwara, who died of PF in 2010. Every year since, Broadway stars have graced the stage, belting their favorite tunes in support. In 2019, the event raised more than $400,000, with performers including Tony winners Santino Fontana and Lindsay Mendez.

For more information, visit BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org .