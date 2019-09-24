See Beth Leavel, Noah J. Ricketts, and More in Andy Blankenbuehler-Directed Five Points

Production Photos   See Beth Leavel, Noah J. Ricketts, and More in Andy Blankenbuehler-Directed Five Points
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 24, 2019
 
The three-time Tony winner's sold-out concert staging took place September 16 at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Cast of Five Points Shani Hadjian Photography

Three-time Tony-winning director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's concert staging of Five Points played a sold-out performance at Feinstein's/54 Below September 16. Among the cast were Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom), Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen), Bobby Conte Thorton (A Bronx Tale), and Kelli Barrett (Gettin' the Band Back Together).

Inspired by the confluence of African-American and Irish cultures in New York City during the Civil War, Five Points tells the story of two men—Willie Lane, a young African-American performer at the famed Almack’s Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion, who risk everything for their families in pursuit of the American Dream.

Also featured were T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Anastacia McClesky (Waitress), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland), Nathan Sherich (Jersey Boys), Jeremy Davis (Frozen), Jonathan Shew (Bandstand), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin) and Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island).

Five Points has a book by Harrison David Rivers, music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Lyons.

Flip through photos from the staging below:

Matt DeAngelis, Anastacia McClesky, Noah Ricketts, and Jay McKenzie Shani Hadjian Photography
Andy Blankenbuehler Shani Hadjian Photography
Douglas Lyons Shani Hadjian Photography
Kelli Barrett Shani Hadjian Photography
Cast of Five Points Shani Hadjian Photography
Jay McKenzie and Noah Ricketts Shani Hadjian Photography
Bobby Conte Thorton Shani Hadjian Photography
Noah Ricketts and Christopher Sieber Shani Hadjian Photography
Nathan Sherich, Beth Leavel, Matt DeAngelis, and Johnathan Shew Shani Hadjian Photography
Ethan D. Pakchar, Douglas Lyons, Harrison David Rivers, and Andy Blankenbuehler Shani Hadjian Photography
