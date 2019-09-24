See Beth Leavel, Noah J. Ricketts, and More in Andy Blankenbuehler-Directed Five Points

The three-time Tony winner's sold-out concert staging took place September 16 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Three-time Tony-winning director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's concert staging of Five Points played a sold-out performance at Feinstein's/54 Below September 16. Among the cast were Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom), Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen), Bobby Conte Thorton (A Bronx Tale), and Kelli Barrett (Gettin' the Band Back Together).

Inspired by the confluence of African-American and Irish cultures in New York City during the Civil War, Five Points tells the story of two men—Willie Lane, a young African-American performer at the famed Almack’s Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion, who risk everything for their families in pursuit of the American Dream.

Also featured were T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Anastacia McClesky (Waitress), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland), Nathan Sherich (Jersey Boys), Jeremy Davis (Frozen), Jonathan Shew (Bandstand), Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin) and Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island).

Five Points has a book by Harrison David Rivers, music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Lyons.

Flip through photos from the staging below:

