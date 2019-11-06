See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Errico, and More Preview Their Upcoming Shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Errico, and More Preview Their Upcoming Shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 06, 2019
 
Take a look at some of the shows hitting the stage in the coming months.
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell Marc J. Franklin

In preparation for their upcoming concert engagements at Feinstein’s/54 Below, Ryan McCartan, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, Melissa Errico, and Brian Stokes Mitchell gave the press a sneak peek of their fall shows.

McCartan will make his solo show debut at the supper club November 11 and December 9; the Callaway sisters will perform Broadway: The Calla-way November 26-30; Errico will perform An Even Grander Affair November 7-9; Mitchell will perform Plays With Music – Holiday! November 12-16 and November 18-23.

Flip through photos of the preview below:

See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Errico, and More Preview Their Upcoming Shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below

See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Errico, and More Preview Their Upcoming Shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below

17 PHOTOS
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Ryan McCartan Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Ryan McCartan Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Ryan McCartan Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Ryan McCartan Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Melissa Errico Marc J. Franklin
54 Below_Winter Press Preview_2019_HR
Melissa Errico Marc J. Franklin
Share

Mitchell, Errico, and Liz Callaway have been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!