In preparation for their upcoming concert engagements at Feinstein’s/54 Below, Ryan McCartan, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway, Melissa Errico, and Brian Stokes Mitchell gave the press a sneak peek of their fall shows.
McCartan will make his solo show debut at the supper club November 11 and December 9; the Callaway sisters will perform Broadway: The Calla-way November 26-30; Errico will perform An Even Grander Affair November 7-9; Mitchell will perform Plays With Music – Holiday! November 12-16 and November 18-23.
Flip through photos of the preview below:
See Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Errico, and More Preview Their Upcoming Shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below
