See Campbell Scott, Andrea Martin, and LaChanze in Scenes From Broadway’s A Christmas Carol

Matthew Warchus directs the new version of the holiday classic from Harry Potter playwright Jack Thorne.

The new version of A Christmas Carol by Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne continues its a limited run on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre. Helmed by Matilda's Matthew Warchus, the new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ well-known classic stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge. With an opening night set for November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.

Joining Scott are two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tony winner LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as Nicholas, Alex Nee as Ferdy, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin is the standby for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.

This take on the timeless tale of redemption also features 12 Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.”

The production has scenic and costume design by Tony winner Rob Howell (The Ferryman), music and arrangements by Tony nominee Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day), music direction by Michael Gacetta (King Kong), lighting design by Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (Hillary and Clinton, Matilda The Musical), sound design by Tony nominee Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country), movement by Lizzi Gee (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead), and associate direction by Thomas Caruso (Groundhog Day) and Jamie Manton (A Christmas Carol).

