See Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare Celebrate the Holidays With the New York Pops at A Frank and Ella Christmas

Photos   See Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare Celebrate the Holidays With the New York Pops at A Frank and Ella Christmas
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 24, 2019
 
The concert featured arrangements of classic holiday tunes made popular by Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.
Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins
Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The New York Pops celebrated the holiday season December 21 with A Frank and Ella Christmas, which featured arrangements of beloved holiday tunes made popular by Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. The concert took place at Carnegie Hall and featured performances by Capathia Jenkins and jazz singer Tony DeSare.

Among some of the holiday classics performed were "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town," "I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Secret of Christmas," and "Jingle Bells."

Steven Reineke and Essential Voices USA
Steven Reineke and Essential Voices USA Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Steven Reineke
Steven Reineke Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Steven Reineke
Steven Reineke Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony DeSare
Tony DeSare Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony DeSare and The Essential Voices USA
Tony DeSare and The Essential Voices USA Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Capathia Jenkins and The Essential Voices USA
Capathia Jenkins and The Essential Voices USA Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony DeSare
Tony DeSare Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Capathia Jenkins and Steven Reineke
Capathia Jenkins and Steven Reineke Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins
Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Judith Clurman and The Essential Voices USA
Judith Clurman and The Essential Voices USA Joseph Marzullo/WENN
