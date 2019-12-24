See Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare Celebrate the Holidays With the New York Pops at A Frank and Ella Christmas

The concert featured arrangements of classic holiday tunes made popular by Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

The New York Pops celebrated the holiday season December 21 with A Frank and Ella Christmas, which featured arrangements of beloved holiday tunes made popular by Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. The concert took place at Carnegie Hall and featured performances by Capathia Jenkins and jazz singer Tony DeSare. Among some of the holiday classics performed were "O Come, All Ye Faithful," "Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town," "I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Secret of Christmas," and "Jingle Bells." Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare Celebrate the Holidays With the NY Pops at A Frank and Ella Christmas Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare Celebrate the Holidays With the NY Pops at A Frank and Ella Christmas 22 PHOTOS