See Channing Tatum, Dove Cameron, and More Celebrate Opening Night of Frozen North American Tour

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 09, 2019
 
Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler star in the Disney musical.
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Cast of Frozen_HR-5.jpg
Cast of Frozen Disney Theatrical Productions

After launching in Schenectady, New York, November 10, the national tour of Disney’s Frozen officially opened at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4. Performances continue at the California venue through February 2, 2020.

The tour stars Caroline Bowman (Wicked) as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler (Little House on the Prairie) as Anna, alongside Austin Colby (Jersey Boys)—who is married to Bowman—as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Rounding out the principal cast are Stella Cobb as Young Anna, Alyssa Kim as Young Elsa, Jaiden Klein as Young Elsa, and Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Young Anna.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

35 PHOTOS
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler_HR.jpg
Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Cast of Frozen_HR-5.jpg
Cast of Frozen Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Tiffani Amber Thiessen_HR.jpg
Tiffani Amber Thiessen Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Rob Ashford_HR.jpg
Rob Ashford Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Tim Federle_HR.jpg
Tim Federle Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Stella R. Cobb, Arwen Monzon-Sanders, Alyssa Kim, and Jaiden Klein_HR.jpg
Stella R. Cobb, Arwen Monzon-Sanders, Alyssa Kim, and Jaiden Klein Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Stephen Oremus_HR.jpg
Stephen Oremus and Guest Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Sara Rue_HR.jpg
Sara Rue Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Guillermo Diaz_HR.jpg
Guillermo Diaz Disney Theatrical Productions
Frozen_North American Tour_Opening Night_2019_Jeremy Morse_HR.jpg
Jeremy Morse Disney Theatrical Productions
