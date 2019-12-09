See Channing Tatum, Dove Cameron, and More Celebrate Opening Night of Frozen North American Tour

Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler star in the Disney musical.

After launching in Schenectady, New York, November 10, the national tour of Disney’s Frozen officially opened at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4. Performances continue at the California venue through February 2, 2020.

The tour stars Caroline Bowman (Wicked) as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler (Little House on the Prairie) as Anna, alongside Austin Colby (Jersey Boys)—who is married to Bowman—as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Rounding out the principal cast are Stella Cobb as Young Anna, Alyssa Kim as Young Elsa, Jaiden Klein as Young Elsa, and Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Young Anna.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

