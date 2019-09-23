See Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, and More at 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala

Photos   See Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, and More at 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 23, 2019
 
Benanti hosted the event for the Educational Theatre Foundation, which supports theatre education programs for schools in need.
Chita Rivera and Laura Benanti Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala, a fundraiser for the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) and their efforts to support theatre education programs for schools in need, was held September 22 at the Edison Ballroom. Hosted by Laura Benanti, the evening featured appearances from Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Evan Ruggiero, Carla Stickler, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee.

The gala honored Hairspray and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who received the Broadway Back to School Award in recognition of their impact as key leaders in the theatrical industry and education in building access and excellence in school theatre.

Flip through photos from the evening below:

22 PHOTOS
J Harrison Ghee aka Crystal Demure
J Harrison Ghee aka Crystal Demure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chita Rivera and J. Jason Daunter
Chita Rivera and J. Jason Daunter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chita Rivera and Julie Cohen Theobald
Chita Rivera and Julie Cohen Theobald Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Carla Stickler
Carla Stickler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
J. Jason Daunter and Julie Cohen Theobald
J. Jason Daunter and Julie Cohen Theobald Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Matt Conover and Julie Cohen Theobald
Matt Conover and Julie Cohen Theobald Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brannon Evans and Laura Benanti
Brannon Evans and Laura Benanti Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers, Matt Conover, and Hans Weichhart
Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers, Matt Conover, and Hans Weichhart Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hans Weichhart
Hans Weichhart Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) was also honored with ETF parent organization Educational Theatre Association (EdTA)'s Standing Ovation Award, recognizing a corporation or organization that makes significant contributions to EdTA.

BC/EFA has partnered with EdTA's International Thespian Society for two decades, working with thousands of students and teachers to help them with charitable projects. Beginning this school year, BC/EFA is the charitable partner supporting New Troupe Charter Grants, which funds the charter of a Thespian troupe and induction for up to 10 students in Title 1 schools with established theatre programs.

