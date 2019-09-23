See Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, and More at 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala

Benanti hosted the event for the Educational Theatre Foundation, which supports theatre education programs for schools in need.

The 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala, a fundraiser for the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) and their efforts to support theatre education programs for schools in need, was held September 22 at the Edison Ballroom. Hosted by Laura Benanti, the evening featured appearances from Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Evan Ruggiero, Carla Stickler, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee.

The gala honored Hairspray and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who received the Broadway Back to School Award in recognition of their impact as key leaders in the theatrical industry and education in building access and excellence in school theatre.

Flip through photos from the evening below:



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) was also honored with ETF parent organization Educational Theatre Association (EdTA)'s Standing Ovation Award, recognizing a corporation or organization that makes significant contributions to EdTA.

BC/EFA has partnered with EdTA's International Thespian Society for two decades, working with thousands of students and teachers to help them with charitable projects. Beginning this school year, BC/EFA is the charitable partner supporting New Troupe Charter Grants, which funds the charter of a Thespian troupe and induction for up to 10 students in Title 1 schools with established theatre programs.