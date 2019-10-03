See The Crown Stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith in Rehearsals for Lungs in London

Photos   See The Crown Stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith in Rehearsals for Lungs in London
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 03, 2019
Matthew Warchus directs the new play by Duncan Macmillan, which begins performances October 14 at the Old Vic.
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan

Rehearsals are underway for The Old Vic production of playwright Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs, which reunites The Crown co-stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith as a married couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today’s world. Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus (Matilda) directs the two-hander that begins previews October 14 ahead of a November 9 opening night.

Foy and Smith co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series The Crown. Foy earned an Emmy for her performance. Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Tobias Menzies (Outlander) step into the roles for the next two seasons.

Flip through photos from rehearsals below:

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

6 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matthew Warchus in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Duncan Macmillan in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
