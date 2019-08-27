See Claybourne Elder, Bryce Pinkham, and More at Broadway Daddies at Feinstein’s/54 Below

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 27, 2019
 
The benefit concert supporting the About Face Youth Theatre was hosted by Elder and Eric Rosen at the popular Broadway supper club August 26.
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Claybourne Elder Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park With George), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and more came out to support the About Face Youth Theatre at Broadway Daddies: A Celebration of Broadway Dads at Feinstein’s/54 Below August 26. During the event, Broadway performers who also are fathers shared stories, cracked dad jokes, and sang theatre hits.

Hosted by Elder and husband Eric Rosen (I Am My Own Wife), the benefit concert featured Ben Thompson (Waitress), Michael Williams (My Fair Lady), Cleve Asbury (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Andrew Kober (Beautiful), Kevin Massey (Memphis), Paul Oakley Stovall (Hamilton), Jack Noseworthy (A Chorus Line), and Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman). Rodney Bush provided music direction.

Flip through photos of the concert below:

20 PHOTOS
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Claybourne Elder Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Eric Rosen and Claybourne Elder Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Cleve Asbury Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Michael Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Michael Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Kevin Massey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Kevin Massey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Paul Oakley Stovall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Paul Oakley Stovall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway_Daddies_54_Below_2019_HR
Jack Noseworthy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
