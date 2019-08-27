See Claybourne Elder, Bryce Pinkham, and More at Broadway Daddies at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park With George), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and more came out to support the About Face Youth Theatre at Broadway Daddies: A Celebration of Broadway Dads at Feinstein’s/54 Below August 26. During the event, Broadway performers who also are fathers shared stories, cracked dad jokes, and sang theatre hits.
Hosted by Elder and husband Eric Rosen (I Am My Own Wife), the benefit concert featured Ben Thompson (Waitress), Michael Williams (My Fair Lady), Cleve Asbury (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Andrew Kober (Beautiful), Kevin Massey (Memphis), Paul Oakley Stovall (Hamilton), Jack Noseworthy (A Chorus Line), and Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman). Rodney Bush provided music direction.
