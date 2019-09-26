See Colin Donnell, Solea Pfeiffer, and More in the Almost Famous World Premiere

The new musical adaptation of the Cameron Crowe film opens at San Diego's Old Globe September 27.

Colin Donnell gets his inner rock star on in newly released production photos of Almost Famous. The musical adaptation of the Cameron Crowe film, which made a star out of Kate Hudson, finds Donnell as Russell Hammond, reuniting with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and newcomer Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage Rolling Stone journalist who follows Hammond's emerging band Stillwater on tour.

The world-premiere musical opens September 27 after beginning performances September 13 at the Old Globe in San Diego, California.

READ: Meet the Cast of the New Almost Famous Musical

Writer-director Crowe won an Academy Award for his screenplay to the semi-autobiographical film that charted the coming-of-age of a 15-year-old music fan who lands a Rolling Stone assignment.

Crowe has written the book and lyrics for the musical, which has music by Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) directs Almost Famous, which will open September 27, for an extended run through October 27.

Production Photos: Almost Famous at the Old Globe Production Photos: Almost Famous at the Old Globe 5 PHOTOS

Rounding out the company are Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Jeff Bebe, Tony nominee Anika Larsen(Beautiful) as Elaine Miller, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs, Matt Bittner (School of Rock) as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Dennis Hope, Katie Ladner (Sunset Boulevard) as Sapphire, Storm Lever (Summer) as Polexia, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters (American Idiot) as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and Van Hughes (Spring Awakening) as David Felton, with Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez serving as swings.

The production has choreography by Lorin Latarro, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner David Zinn, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Bryan Perri serves as music director. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Kitt. AnnMarie Milazzo (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) is vocal designer. Hair, wig, and makeup design are by Campbell Young Associates. Casting for Almost Famous is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jillian Cimini, CSA.

Almost Famous is produced in a special arrangement with Lia Vollack, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.