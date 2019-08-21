See Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall of Broadway's Waitress Meet the Press

Photos   See Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall of Broadway's Waitress Meet the Press
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 21, 2019
Ballinger and Hall star as Dawn and Ogie, respectively, in the hit Broadway musical.
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall met the press before taking the Broadway stage beginning August 20, when the two joined the cast of Waitress. The two assumed the roles of Dawn and Ogie, respectively, for a limited run through September 15 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The two frequent collaborators take over for Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan.

The current cast of the Sara Bareilles musical includes Alison Luff as Jenna, Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Richard Kline as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.

The musical is slated to play its final performance January 5, 2020.

Flip through photos from the event below:

Waitress' Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Meet the Press

7 PHOTOS
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger, Barry Weissler, and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
