See Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall of Broadway's Waitress Meet the Press

Ballinger and Hall star as Dawn and Ogie, respectively, in the hit Broadway musical.

Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall met the press before taking the Broadway stage beginning August 20, when the two joined the cast of Waitress. The two assumed the roles of Dawn and Ogie, respectively, for a limited run through September 15 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The two frequent collaborators take over for Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan.

The current cast of the Sara Bareilles musical includes Alison Luff as Jenna, Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Richard Kline as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.

The musical is slated to play its final performance January 5, 2020.

Flip through photos from the event below:

