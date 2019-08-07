See Come From Away Celebrate 1,000th Broadway Performance

Photos   See Come From Away Celebrate 1,000th Broadway Performance
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 07, 2019
The Tony-nominated musical opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre March 12, 2017.
The Broadway production of the international hit musical Come From Away celebrated 1,000 performances August 6.

The musical, which tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the Newfoundland town that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11, officially opened on Broadway March 12, 2017, following previews that began February 18.

The Broadway cast is currently led by Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Jenn Colella, Alex Finke, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, and Sharon Wheatley. Rounding out the company are standbys Josh Breckenridge, Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Kevin S. McAllister, Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber, and Pearl Sun.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

The hit musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

