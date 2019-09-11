See Cynthia Erivo As a Singing Vet on Nickelodeon's Sunny Day

The Tony winner guest stars as Dr. Vanessa in the preschool series.

Cynthia Erivo, who will soon make her starring turn in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, can be spotted in an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon's preschool series Sunny Day. In the episode, the Tony winner voices the singing, kind-hearted veterinarian Dr. Vanessa.

The episode will air September 15 at 10 AM ET on the Nick Jr. channel; take a sneak peek of the song "Here for You," written by Paul Buckley with music supervision by Peter Lurye, in the clip above.

Sunny Day follows the adventures of Sunny, a 10-year-old master hairstylist and entrepreneur who uses creative problem-solving to tackle any dilemma that arises in her seaside town of Friendly Falls. The series celebrates individuality, self-expression, leadership, innovative thinking, and teamwork.

Harriet, which stars Erivo in the title role along with Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Nettles, and more, will hit movie theatres in the U.S. November 1. Watch the trailer here.