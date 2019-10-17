See Daryl Lisa Fazio in Her Play Safety Net in Atlanta

The Theatrical Outfit production, also featuring Carolyn Cook and Rhyn McLemore Saver, began performances October 16.

Atlanta theatre company Theatrical Outlet continues its 2019-2020 season with the world premiere of Safety Net. Written by Daryl Lisa Fazio (who also stars), the play is directed by Karen Robinson and began performances October 16 for a run lasting through November 10 at the Balzer Theater at Herren's.

Playwright Fazio stars as Chris, the first-ever female fire captain in an opioid-stricken Alabama town. Carolyn Cook (Theatrical Outfit's Silent Sky) and Rhyn McLemore Saver (The Cake at Playwright's Horizons) appear as Chris' mother Xenia and childhood friend Val, respectively.

The production features scenic design from Stephanie Polhemus, lighting design from Mike Post, costume design from Becca Long, sound design from Jeff Millsaps, and properties design from Janhavi Shivalkar.

Theatrical Outlet will next present The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley at the end of November, followed by productions of Slow Food, Indecent, and Cotton Patch Gospel later in the 2019-2020 season.