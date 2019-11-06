See Eden Espinosa, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, and More in The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show

Musical duo Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina led the concert presentation of The Rocky Horror Show, featuring re-imagined arrangements of songs from Richard O’Brien’s 1973 cult musical.

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show returned October 31 for its second annual Halloween celebration of the 1973 cult musical. Musical duo The Skivvies, comprised of Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, led the concert presentation of The Rocky Horror Show, featuring re-imagined arrangements of songs from Richard O’Brien’s 1973 cult musical.

The lineup for the evening's dual concerts included Gabrielle McClinton, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa, Tom Hewitt, Larry Owens, Rob Morrison, Sutton Lee Seymour, Krysta Rodriguez, Natalie Joy Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Lesli Margherita, and Marissa Rosen.

