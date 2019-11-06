See Eden Espinosa, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, and More in The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   See Eden Espinosa, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, and More in The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 06, 2019
 
Musical duo Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina led the concert presentation of The Rocky Horror Show, featuring re-imagined arrangements of songs from Richard O’Brien’s 1973 cult musical.
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Eden Espinosa_HR_.jpg
Steph Marie Oberle

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show returned October 31 for its second annual Halloween celebration of the 1973 cult musical. Musical duo The Skivvies, comprised of Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, led the concert presentation of The Rocky Horror Show, featuring re-imagined arrangements of songs from Richard O’Brien’s 1973 cult musical.

The lineup for the evening's dual concerts included Gabrielle McClinton, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa, Tom Hewitt, Larry Owens, Rob Morrison, Sutton Lee Seymour, Krysta Rodriguez, Natalie Joy Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Lesli Margherita, and Marissa Rosen.

Flip through photos from the concert below:

Production Photos: The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show

Production Photos: The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show

29 PHOTOS
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Sutton Lee Seymour_HR_.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Sutton Lee Seymour_HR_.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Sutton Lee Seymour_HR_-2.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Sutton Lee Seymour_HR_-2.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Natalie Joy Johnson_HR_.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Natalie Joy Johnson_HR_.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Natalie Joy Johnson_HR_-2.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Natalie Joy Johnson_HR_-2.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_The Skivvies_HR_.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_The Skivvies_HR_.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Amy Hillner Larsen_HR_-2.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Amy Hillner Larsen_HR_-2.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Amy Hillner Larsen_HR_.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Amy Hillner Larsen_HR_.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Tom Hewitt_HR_.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Tom Hewitt_HR_.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Tom Hewitt_HR_-2.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Tom Hewitt_HR_-2.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Krysta Rodriguez_HR_-2.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Krysta Rodriguez_HR_-2.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!