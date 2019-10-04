See Exclusive Character Portraits of Alice Ripley and More in North Shore Music Theatre's Sunset Boulevard

By Nathan Skethway
Oct 04, 2019
 
The production, starring the Tony Award winner, began performances at North Shore Music Theatre September 24.
1- NSMT_SUNSET_Poster_MYP-1.jpg
MichaelYeshionPhotography

The North Shore Music Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, which began performances September 24 in Beverly, Massachusetts, has released exclusive character portraits featuring Tony winner Alice Ripley and the cast.

Ripley, who created the role of Betty Schaefer in the original 1994 Broadway production, now plays former silent-screen star Norma Desmond. She's joined by Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Joe Gillis, William Michals (South Pacific) as Max Von Mayerling, Lizzie Klemperer (School of Rock) as Betty Schaefer, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Artie Green, Robert Saoud, and Neal Mayer (Les Misérables) as Cecil B. DeMille.

The cast also includes Brittany Baratz, Kyle Braun, Michael Brennan, Ashley Chasteen, Bobby Conte, Christopher deProphetis, Andrew Giordano, Victoria Huston-Elem, Eleni Kontos, Jesse Michels, Melissa Shevae Mitchell, Alfie Parker, Jr., Ellen Peterson, Kelsey Schergen, Domenic Servidio, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Michael Yeshion, and Janelle Yull.

