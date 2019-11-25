See Hadestown Celebrate Its 250th Performance and Cast Recording Grammy Nomination

See Hadestown Celebrate Its 250th Performance and Cast Recording Grammy Nomination
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 25, 2019
The Tony-winning Best Musical continues its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
Hadestown_250 Performance Celebration_2019_X_HR
Company of Hadestown Courtesy of DKC/O&M

The cast and crew of Broadway's Hadestown gathered for a dual celebration November 22, commemorating the production's 250th performance on Broadway as well as its recent Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

The musical, written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), opened on Broadway in April 2019, garnering 14 Tony nominations and eight wins including Best Musical.

Flip through photos from the celebration below:

Exclusive Photos: Hadestown Celebrates 250th Performance and Grammy Nomination

Exclusive Photos: Hadestown Celebrates 250th Performance and Grammy Nomination

Hadestown_250 Performance Celebration_2019_X_HR
Company of Hadestown Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Hadestown_250 Performance Celebration_2019_X_HR
Company of Hadestown Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Hadestown_250 Performance Celebration_2019_X_HR
Afra Hines and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Hadestown_250 Performance Celebration_2019_X_HR
André De Shields Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Hadestown_250 Performance Celebration_2019_X_HR
Company of Hadestown Courtesy of DKC/O&M
