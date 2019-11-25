See Hadestown Celebrate Its 250th Performance and Cast Recording Grammy Nomination

The Tony-winning Best Musical continues its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The cast and crew of Broadway's Hadestown gathered for a dual celebration November 22, commemorating the production's 250th performance on Broadway as well as its recent Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

The musical, written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), opened on Broadway in April 2019, garnering 14 Tony nominations and eight wins including Best Musical.

Flip through photos from the celebration below:

