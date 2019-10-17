See How Playbill Magazines Get Made

A Fox 5 NY segment goes into the the printing process of the publication, distributed to theatres across the nation.

With a recent segment from Fox 5 NY, theatregoers can get a sneak peek at the process behind the making of a classic theatre collectible: the Playbill.

Located on a quiet block in Queens is the 25,000-square-foot factory that holds machines—like one called “The Beast”—used to create Playbills for over 350 shows on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and in regional theatres across the country.

“Playbill is special because we’re associated with the greatest form of entertainment, which is live entertainment—which is Broadway theatre and theatre of all kinds,” says Playbill CEO and President Philip Birsh.

Check out the video below.

