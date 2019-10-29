See How the Stars of Mean Girls, Wicked, and More Celebrated Halloween With Their Pets

Photo Features   See How the Stars of Mean Girls, Wicked, and More Celebrated Halloween With Their Pets
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 29, 2019
 
During the Halloween season, the love of costumes and characters extends beyond the stage to Broadway's furry friends.
With all of the Halloween festivities throughout the fall season, the animal kingdom got in on the fun as the stars of Mean Girls, Wicked, and more dressed up their pets for the holiday.

From pop stars to politicians, see how Broadway styled their furry friends in the gallery below!

13 PHOTOS
Ain't Too Proud's Jawan M. Jackson's dog Haarlem as the "Wicked Witch Haarlem"
Ain't Too Proud's Derrick Baskin's dog Noble Bernard as an ice cream cone
Ain't Too Proud's Ephraim Syke's dog Sir Benjamin Button as a hot dog
Jessica Vosk's dog Fred as Frediana Grande
Come From Away's Chad Kimball's dog Norma Jean Meatballs as a cow
Come From Away's Caesar Samayoa's dog Millie as a Cowboy
Come From Away's Caesar Samayoa's Dog Millie as a Gay Lumberjack
Come From Away's Josh Breckenridge's dog Teddy as Teddy Roosevelt
Come From Away's Petrina Bromley's dogs Sasha as Spiderpup and Leia as Batdog
Wicked's Riley Costello's dog Ryder "The Island Dog" in his pumpkin sweater
