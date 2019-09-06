See Idina Menzel in Geffen Playhouse Staging of Skintight

Fellow original Off-Broadway cast members Will Brittain and Eli Gelb also return to the Joshua Harmon play in Los Angeles.

Idina Menzel, Will Brittain, and Eli Gelb reprise their roles from the Off-Broadway production of Joshua Harmon's Skintight as Jodi, Trey, and Benjamin, respectively. Performances began at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles September 3 with an opening set for September 12. The show is set to conclude its run October 6.

The trio are joined by Tony Award nominee Harry Groener as Elliot, Kimberly Jürgen as Orsolya, and Jeff Skowron as Jeff.

The play follows Jodi as she moves into her dad’s Manhattan townhouse after she finds out her ex-husband moved in with a younger woman. There, she meets her father’s boyfriend Trey, a hunky 20-year-old who offers more than just good looks.

Skintight is directed by Daniel Aukin with scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by China Lee, lighting by Pat Collins, and sound by Vincent Olivieri.

Flip through photos from the production below:

