See Inside Opening Night of The Michaels at the Public Theater

Photos   See Inside Opening Night of The Michaels at the Public Theater
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 28, 2019
 
The world premiere, part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, opened Off-Broadway October 27.
Charlotte Bydwell, Brenda Wehle, Richard Nelson, Haviland Morris, Jay O. Sanders, Rita Wolf, Maryann Plunkett, and Matilda Sakamoto Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The world premiere of The Michaels, a new play written and directed by Richard Nelson, opened at the Public Theater October 27 after beginning preview performances October 19. The production is scheduled to run through November 24.

In The Michaels, we are invited into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten—all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America and how the world sees our country. The play is part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, which includes The Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels, also seen at the Public.

Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Dana Delany Joseph Marzullo/WENN
John Magaro Joseph Marzullo/WENN
John Carroll Lynch Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Richard Nelson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jennifer Tipton and Scott Lehrer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brenda Wehle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Haviland Morris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rita Wolf Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Matilda Sakamoto Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The cast is made up of Charlotte Bydwell as Lucy Michael, Haviland Morris as Irenie Walker, Maryann Plunkett as Kate Harris, Matilda Sakamoto as May Smith, Jay O. Sanders as David Michael, Brenda Wehle as Rose Michael, and Rita Wolf as Sally Michael.

The production features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.

