See Inside Opening Night of The Michaels at the Public Theater

The world premiere, part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, opened Off-Broadway October 27.

The world premiere of The Michaels, a new play written and directed by Richard Nelson, opened at the Public Theater October 27 after beginning preview performances October 19. The production is scheduled to run through November 24.

In The Michaels, we are invited into the kitchen of Rose Michael, a celebrated choreographer. Dinner is cooked, modern dances are rehearsed, and the meal is eaten—all amidst conversations about art, death, family, dance, politics, the state of America and how the world sees our country. The play is part of Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama, which includes The Apple Family Plays and The Gabriels, also seen at the Public.

Flip through photos of the opening night:



A Look Inside Opening Night of The Michaels at the Public Theater A Look Inside Opening Night of The Michaels at the Public Theater 14 PHOTOS

The cast is made up of Charlotte Bydwell as Lucy Michael, Haviland Morris as Irenie Walker, Maryann Plunkett as Kate Harris, Matilda Sakamoto as May Smith, Jay O. Sanders as David Michael, Brenda Wehle as Rose Michael, and Rita Wolf as Sally Michael.

The production features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, dance coaching by Sara Rudner based on original choreography by Dan Wagoner, and choreography consulting by Gwyneth Jones.