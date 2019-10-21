See Inside Rehearsals for Bandstand National Tour

The first tour of the Broadway musical will begin its preview run October 25 in Oklahoma City before launching in College Station, Texas.

The boys are back! Rehearsals are underway for the non-Equity national tour of Bandstand, starring Zack Zaromatidis as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan. The tour begins previews in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 25–26, and will officially launch in College Station, Texas, October 29–30. The tour will stop in over 75 cities across America, including Thousand Oaks, California; Toledo, Ohio; Worcester, Massachusetts; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

Bandstand is set in post-World War II America. When NBC announces a competition to discover the next big thing in music, Private First Class Novitski and some fellow veterans form a band. Throughout their journey to stardom, they discover the power of music and find their voice.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Joining Zaromatidis and Smith on stage are Roxy York as Mrs. June Adams, Rob Clove as Jimmy Campbell, Benjamin Powell as Davy Zlatic, Scott Bell as Nick Radel, Louis Jannuzzi as Wayne Wright, and Jonmichael Tarleton as Johnny Simpson.

Rounding out the cast are Shaunice Alexander, Beth Anderson, Michael Bingham, Milena J. Comeau, Ryan P. Cyr, Sarah Dearstyne, Michael Hardenberg, Andre Malcolm, Kaitlyn Mayse, Matthew Mucha, Mallory Nolting, Taylor Okey, Katie Pohlman, Oz Shoshan, and Cameron Turner.

Three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) directed and choreographed the original Broadway production of the musical, which features music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins and associate Justin West, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, Broadway sound designer Nevin Steinberg, and national tour sound designer David Thomas. Makeup, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova, orchestration by Greg Anthony Rassen and Bill Elliott, music arrangement Rassen, music supervision by Fred Lassen, tour direction by Gina Rattan, with choreography restaged and additional choreography by Marc Heitzman and tour casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.