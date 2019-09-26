See Javier Muñoz, Patrick Breen, Kara Young, and More in Off-Broadway's The New Englanders

Jeff Augustin's world premiere play officially opens October 2 in a Manhattan Theatre Club production.

Directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds), Off-Broadway's The New Englanders finds a teenage daughter and her two dads each searching for happiness.

Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of the sleepy New England town where she feels trapped. One father is trying to re-connect with an old love; the other is clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Performances began September 17 at Manhattan Theater Club's Studio at Stage II for the world premiere of Jeff Augustin's play, which stars Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Adam Langdon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tour), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

See photos from the show, which officially opens October 2, below.

Production Photos: The New Englanders Off-Broadway Production Photos: The New Englanders Off-Broadway 8 PHOTOS

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

