See Javier Muñoz, Patrick Breen, Kara Young, and More in Off-Broadway's The New Englanders

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   See Javier Muñoz, Patrick Breen, Kara Young, and More in Off-Broadway's The New Englanders
By Playbill Staff
Sep 26, 2019
 
Jeff Augustin's world premiere play officially opens October 2 in a Manhattan Theatre Club production.
NewEnglanders0552r.jpg
Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus

Directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds), Off-Broadway's The New Englanders finds a teenage daughter and her two dads each searching for happiness.

Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of the sleepy New England town where she feels trapped. One father is trying to re-connect with an old love; the other is clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Performances began September 17 at Manhattan Theater Club's Studio at Stage II for the world premiere of Jeff Augustin's play, which stars Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Adam Langdon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tour), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

See photos from the show, which officially opens October 2, below.

Production Photos: The New Englanders Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The New Englanders Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
NewEnglanders0552r.jpg
Kara Young, Teagle F. Bougere, and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0550r.jpg
Teagle F. Bougere and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0542r.jpg
Adam Langdon and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0537.JPG
Adam Langdon and Patrick Breen in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0070r.jpg
Teagle F. Bougere and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0100r.jpg
Javier Muñoz and Teagle F. Bougere in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0006r.jpg
Patrick Breen and Kara Young in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
NewEnglanders0091r.jpg
Crystal Finn and Javier Muñoz in The New Englanders Joan Marcus
Share

The New Englanders feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Alan C. Edwards, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!