See Jennifer Damiano Perform a Song From the New Musical Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

A sneak peek at “Journey to Us” from the Duncan Sheik, Amanda Green, and Jonathan Marc Sherman piece.

Performances continue at Off-Broadway's Signature Center for the world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a new musical from The New Group, based on the 1969 movie of the same name. The story of two couples who are changed by the sexual revolution, the musical features music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman.

In the clip above, see Jennifer Damiano, who plays Carol, rehearsing the song "Journey to Us" from the show.

Directed by Scott Elliott, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice began performances January 16. Previously scheduled through March 15, the musical has been extended through March 22.

Damiano is joined in the world premiere by Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted. Jamie Mohamdein and Suzanne Vega round out the cast as ensemble member and the band leader, respectively.

The musical is based on Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker's film of the same name.

The creative team is comprised of scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Jessica Paz, music coordinator Antoine Silverman, and music director Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company’s Rachel Hoffman with Valerie A. Peterson as production stage manager. Orchestrations are by Sheik, with vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations by Hart.

