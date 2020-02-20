See Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, and More Meet the Press for The Minutes on Broadway

Letts' play begins previews February 25 at the Cort Theatre.

"It's a city council meeting told in real time," playwright Tracy Letts says of his new play The Minutes. But don't let that banal description fool you: This is a Tracy Letts play, after all.

The cast and creative team behind the upcoming Broadway premiere, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, met the press February 20 to tease their deceptively simple play. The play, which traces small-town politics and real-world power and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, begins previews at the Cort Theatre February 25, ahead of a March 15 opening.

In addition to starring playwright Letts, the cast of the Broadway production includes Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Straight White Men), Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Ian Barford (recently seen in Letts' play Linda Vista on Broadway), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), and Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).



The Minutes arrives on Broadway following a world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf. The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.