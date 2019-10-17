See Joel Grey and the Cast of Off-Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Celebrate Cast Album Release

The Barnes & Noble event celebrated the success of the musical’s cast recording.

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish director Joel Grey, cast members Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, and more celebrated the Billboard chart success of the Fiddler cast album October 15 at Barnes & Noble on New York City’s Upper East Side. The director and stars were joined by fellow cast members Stephanie Lynn Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff, and Raquel Nobile. The cast performed three songs from the musical, currently running at Off-Broadway's Stage 42, accompanied by Associate Music Director/Conductor Andrew Wheeler. The cast recording, which was released in August, debuted at No. 10 on Billboard magazine’s Cast Albums chart and rose to No. 5 shortly after; it is available on all major music platforms. PHOTOS: See Fiddler on the Roof Celebrate One Year Off-Broadway In addition to a full recording of the show in Yiddish, the album includes 11 songs in English that were cut from the original Broadway production in 1964.