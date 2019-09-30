See Judy Kuhn, Liz Callaway, and More Celebrate Fiddler on the Roof Lyricist Sheldon Harnick at American Songbook Association Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   See Judy Kuhn, Liz Callaway, and More Celebrate Fiddler on the Roof Lyricist Sheldon Harnick at American Songbook Association Gala
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 30, 2019
 
The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Fiddler on the Roof lyricist is the recipient of the American Songbook Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
DSC_5902.jpg
Sheldon Harnick and Judy Kuhn Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Sheldon Harnick, the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist of Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, and Fiorello!, was presented with the ASA’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Songbook Association’s September 16 gala concert To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick. Mr. Harnick celebrates his 95th birthday this year.

Hosted by Klea Blackhurst , the evening's lineup included a number of Fiddler on the Roof acting alumni, including Steven Skybell, who currently stars as Tevye in the acclaimed Yiddish revival of Fiddler on the Roof Off-Broadway, as well as Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Golde in the London revival of Fiddler earlier this year), and Alexandra Silber (Tzeitel in the 2015 Broadway revival).

The evening also featured Carolyn Montgomery, Jeffrey Saver, Rhyn McLemore Saver, Robert Cuccioli, Ed Dixon, Adam Heller, Brad Oscar, Melanie Moore, Samantha Massell, Alan Schmuckler, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck, Kissy Simmons, and Sidney Myer.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

Judy Kuhn, Liz Callaway, and More Celebrate Fiddler on the Roof Lyricist Sheldon Harnick at American Songbook Association Gala

Judy Kuhn, Liz Callaway, and More Celebrate Fiddler on the Roof Lyricist Sheldon Harnick at American Songbook Association Gala

31 PHOTOS
DSC_5209.jpg
Jamie de Roy, Sheldon Harnick and Judy Kuhn Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5290.jpg
Klea Blackhurst Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5237.jpg
Kissy Simmons Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5324.jpg
Marilyn Lester Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5336.jpg
Carolyn Montgomery Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5434.jpg
Alexandra Silber Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5366.jpg
Adam Heller Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5448.jpg
Samantha Massell, Alexandra Silber and Melanie Moore Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5485.jpg
Brad Oscar Genevieve Rafter Keddy
DSC_5504.jpg
Liz Callaway Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Share

Callaway and Kuhn have been special guest performers on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!