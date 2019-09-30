See Judy Kuhn, Liz Callaway, and More Celebrate Fiddler on the Roof Lyricist Sheldon Harnick at American Songbook Association Gala

Sheldon Harnick, the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist of Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, and Fiorello!, was presented with the ASA’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Songbook Association’s September 16 gala concert To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick. Mr. Harnick celebrates his 95th birthday this year.
Hosted by Klea Blackhurst , the evening's lineup included a number of Fiddler on the Roof acting alumni, including Steven Skybell, who currently stars as Tevye in the acclaimed Yiddish revival of Fiddler on the Roof Off-Broadway, as well as Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Golde in the London revival of Fiddler earlier this year), and Alexandra Silber (Tzeitel in the 2015 Broadway revival).
The evening also featured Carolyn Montgomery, Jeffrey Saver, Rhyn McLemore Saver, Robert Cuccioli, Ed Dixon, Adam Heller, Brad Oscar, Melanie Moore, Samantha Massell, Alan Schmuckler, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck, Kissy Simmons, and Sidney Myer.
Flip through photos from the gala below:
