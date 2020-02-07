See Julia Murney, Noah Galvin, and More in I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been

The February 3 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below featured Broadway stars singing from their dream roles that will never be.

Wicked alum Julia Murney, Dear Evan Hansen's Noah Galvin, and more came out for I Wish: Roles That Could Have Been at Feinstien's/54 Below February 3. The concert, created by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), allows stars to tackle their dream roles—whether they're too old for that child star turn or as the baritone never considered for the soprano lead. The evening was music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.