Photos   See Julia Murney, Noah Galvin, and More in I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 07, 2020
 
The February 3 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below featured Broadway stars singing from their dream roles that will never be.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Julia Murney Rebecca J Michelson

Wicked alum Julia Murney, Dear Evan Hansen’s Noah Galvin, and more came out for I Wish: Roles That Could Have Been at Feinstien’s/54 Below February 3.

The concert, created by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), allows stars to tackle their dream roles—whether they’re too old for that child star turn or as the baritone never considered for the soprano lead.

The evening was music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

27 PHOTOS
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Julia Murney and Matthew Scott Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Jen Sandler Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Christian Dante White Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Damon J. Gillespie Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Amanda Jane Cooper Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Andy Kelso Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Brynn Williams, Noah Galvin, and Hayley Podschun Rebecca J Michelson
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been_54 Below_2020_HR
Vishal Vaidya Rebecca J Michelson
