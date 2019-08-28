See Kara Lindsay, Ilana Levine, and More in Changemakers: A Celebration of Women and StateraArts Concert at The Green Room 42

Members of the theatre community joined television and film vets to support the ongoing fundraiser for StateraArts August 22.

Beautiful’s Kara Lindsay, Little Known Fact’s Ilana Levine, and more came out to support Changemakers: A Celebration of Women and StateraArts at The Green Room 42 August 22. The concert was part of the ongoing fundraiser for StateraArts, a national volunteer organization working to bring women into full and equal participation in the arts. The evening, hosted by Orange Is the New Black’s Dale Soules (Hands on A Hardbody), also featured Amanda Green (Kiss Me, Kate, Hands on a Hardbody), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Rosa Avila (Summer), Gina Naomi Baez (She's Gotta Have It), Alison Lea Bender (We So Hapa), Emily Borromeo (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Galway Girls (Meredith Beck, Janice Landry, Caitlin McKechney), Rachel Spencer Hewitt (King Charles III), Ashley Ruth Jones (Annie), Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Jennifer Lorae (Hard Times), Andrea Prestinario (Side Show), Kristine Reese (Finding Neverland), Hannah Rose (Olay Live!), America's Sweethearts (Carly Kincannon, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Annemarie Rosano, Sarah Stevens), and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island). Mara Jill Herman directed and produced the event, and Julianne B. Merrill provided music direction. Flip through photos of the concert below:

See Kara Lindsay, Ilana Levine, and More in the Changemakers: A Celebration of Women and StateraArts Concert at The Green Room 42 See Kara Lindsay, Ilana Levine, and More in the Changemakers: A Celebration of Women and StateraArts Concert at The Green Room 42 18 PHOTOS Venmo donations are welcome through September 1, 2019, @changemakersbenefit. Other donation options and inquiries may be directed to mara@marajillherman.com.