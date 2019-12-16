See Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Moulin Rouge! Celebrate Its Vinyl Cast Album Release

Photos   See Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Moulin Rouge! Celebrate Its Vinyl Cast Album Release
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 16, 2019
The cast of the hit musical came out to greet fans and sign the album at Sony Square NYC December 13.
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Justin Levine, Ricky Rojas, Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, Robyn Hurder, and Sahr Ngaujah Avery Brunkus

Moulin Rouge! celebrated the vinyl release of its Grammy-nominated cast recording at Sony Square NYC December 13. To commemorate the occasion, cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder came out to greet fans and sign the vinyl.

The cast recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine, and Alex Timbers, is available from Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records.

Directed by Tony nominee Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The musical opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre July 25 after beginning preview performances June 28.

See Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and the Cast of Moulin Rouge! Celebrate Its Vinyl Cast Album Release

9 PHOTOS
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Guest and Robyn Hurder Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Guest Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Justin Levine, Tam Mutu, Karen Olivo, and Sahr Ngaujah Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Justin Levine, Ricky Rojas, and Karen Olivo Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Guest and Sahr Ngaujah Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Tam Mutu, Robyn Hurder, and Sahr Ngaujah Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Guests sign with the cast of Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
Moulin Rouge!_Broadway_Vinyl Signing_2019_HR
Justin Levine, Ricky Rojas, Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, Robyn Hurder, and Sahr Ngaujah Avery Brunkus
The cast includes Tony Award winner Olivo as Satine, Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Rojas as Santiago, and Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the standby for Satine.

The production features sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

