See Kate Baldwin, Bonnie Milligan, and More Celebrate Andrew Lippa at Abingdon Theatre Company’s 2019 Gala

The Tony-nominated lyricist and composer was honored at the October 28 gala.

Abingdon Theatre Company held its 2019 Gala at Sony Hall October 28, celebrating Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa. The Wild Party and Addams Family composer joins a list of the company's recent honorees that includes Tony winners Donna Murphy and Bebe Neuwirth.

Among those in attendance to celebrate the composer were Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Bonnie Milligan, Rachel Potter, Teal Wicks, Alysha Umphress, Christian Dante White, Conor Ryan, Morgan James, Blaine Krauss, Audrey Cardwell, John Riddle, Julia Murney, and Bryce Pinkham.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

