See Kate Baldwin, Bonnie Milligan, and More Celebrate Andrew Lippa at Abingdon Theatre Company’s 2019 Gala

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 01, 2019
 
The Tony-nominated lyricist and composer was honored at the October 28 gala.
Andrew Lippa Clay Anderson

Abingdon Theatre Company held its 2019 Gala at Sony Hall October 28, celebrating Tony-nominated composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa. The Wild Party and Addams Family composer joins a list of the company's recent honorees that includes Tony winners Donna Murphy and Bebe Neuwirth.

Among those in attendance to celebrate the composer were Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Bonnie Milligan, Rachel Potter, Teal Wicks, Alysha Umphress, Christian Dante White, Conor Ryan, Morgan James, Blaine Krauss, Audrey Cardwell, John Riddle, Julia Murney, and Bryce Pinkham.

Flip through photos from the gala below:

Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Abingdon Theatre Gala
Roberto Araujo
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Chad Austin and Kate Baldwin Clay Anderson
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Andrew Lippa Clay Anderson
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Alysha Umphress Clay Anderson
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
David Green and Chad Austin Roberto Araujo
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Chad Austin and Bonnie Milligan Roberto Araujo
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Marissa Rosen Roberto Araujo
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Sally Ann Triplett and Marc Cherry Roberto Araujo
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Deidre Goodwin, Marissa Barragán, Abby Jaros, and Jane Papageorge Roberto Araujo
Abingdon Theatre Gala_2019_X_HR
Joey Merlo and Chad Austin Roberto Araujo
